Tom Brady Will Become 1st 40-Year-Old Starting QB in Super Bowl History

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 22, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Fact: With a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, the New England Patriots advanced to their eighth Super Bowl of the Tom Brady era. By playing in Super Bowl LII, the 40-year-old Brady would become the oldest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history. 

Source: Adam Schefter

