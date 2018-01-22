Julie Ertz Emotional After Finding out Zach Ertz's Eagles Made It to Super Bowl

Andrew Gould@AndrewGould4Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2018

Julie Ertz scored a goal in the United States women's national soccer team's 5-1 victory over Denmark in San Diego on Sunday. Afterward, she found out she had two wins to celebrate, as Zach Ertz's Philadelphia Eagles triumphed in the NFC Championship Game.

Julie couldn't contain her excitement when she learned her husband's team defeated the Minnesota Vikings and will vie for the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks.

"I was kind of looking around for someone to give me confirmation and answers, and I feel like I needed it from at least like three people to make it feel real," she told ESPN.com's Graham Hays. "Yeah, I just got super-emotional."

Courtesy of Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic, the Eagles tight end also got emotional when he watched his wife's reaction in the locker room.

The couple celebrated their triumphant day on FaceTime.

Since the decorated athletes got married in March, Julie was named 2017 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year while Zach collected a career-high eight touchdowns this season.

[U.S. Soccer WNT]

