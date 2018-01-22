Cristiano Ronaldo Jokes Lionel Messi Is 'Bad' Before Real Madrid vs. Deportivo

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrate his goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Signal Iduna Park on September 26, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a joke with a pair of mascots at Lionel Messi's expense in the tunnel before Real Madrid's 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

According to The Sun's Livvi Sefton, Ronaldo was seen on camera in conversation with the two youngsters, one of whom said "For me, you are the best in the world and Messi is..."

"...Bad" came Ronaldo's response, before the other mascot added, "The worst! The worst!"

The forward struck twice in the win, a much-needed boost as he had previously netted just four goals in La Liga all season.

Messi also netted a brace on Sunday as Barcelona beat Real Betis 5-0, taking him to 19 La Liga strikes this season and 25 overall:

The pair have been vying for the position of best in the world for over a decade, and some would argue they're also in contention for consideration as the best of all time.

Ronaldo certainly endorsed the latter after picking up his fifth Ballon d'Or in December to move level with Messi:

Their rivalry has always appeared to be a friendly one, though, spurred on by the remarkable feats they consistently achieve and their passionate fanbases rather than any personal dislike.

That said, it's good for Ronaldo he followed up his joke with a strong performance—had he and Real struggled as they have on numerous occasions this season, it could have backfired in humiliating fashion.  

Related

    Alexis: Why I Chose Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexis: Why I Chose Man Utd

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Mkhitaryan Joins Arsenal as Alexis Exits

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mkhitaryan Joins Arsenal as Alexis Exits

    Arsenal
    via Arsenal

    FIFA: VAR to Be Used at World Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FIFA: VAR to Be Used at World Cup

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    What Next for Ronaldo?

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    What Next for Ronaldo?

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports