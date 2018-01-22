Pro Bowl 2018 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

Pro Bowl 2018 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top SnubsJanuary 22, 2018
NFL fans now get a break of sorts before a Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.
Said break features the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl, this time from Orlando at Camping World Stadium as some of the league's best talent convenes and puts on what should be an offensive-minded show to fill the gap of what would otherwise be a bye week.
As usual, though, one of the top conversations surrounding the game is who won't be there. The popular snub lists have plenty of talent yet again, so let's take a look at some notable whiffs and point a finger at the guys most likely to pull in some individual hardware.
2018 NFL Pro Bowl
When: Sunday, January 28
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
National TV: ABC and ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Full List of Players
|Offense
|Position
|AFC
|NFC
|QB
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|Drew Brees, NO
|QB
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|QB
|TBD
|TBD
|RB
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|RB
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|Mark Ingram, NO
|RB
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|FB
|TBD
|Kyle Juszczyk, SF
|WR
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|Davante Adams, GB
|WR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|Larry Fitzgerald, AZ
|WR
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|WR
|Jarvis Landry, MIA
|Michael Thomas, NO
|TE
|Delanie Walker, TEN
|Jimmy Graham, SEA
|TE
|TBD
|TBD
|OT
|Taylor Lewan, TEN
|Tyron Smith, DAL
|OT
|Donald Penn, OAK
|Andrew Whitworth, LAR
|OT
|Alejandro Villanueva, PIT
|TBD
|OG
|David DeCastro, PIT
|Brandon Scherff, WAS
|OG
|Richie Incognito, BUF
|Trai Turner, CAR
|OG
|Kelechi Osemele, OAK
|C
|Rodney Hudson, OAK
|Travis Frederick, DAL
|C
|Maurkice Pouncey, PIT
|Alex Mack, ATL
|Defense
|Position
|AFC
|NFC
|DE
|Joey Bosa, LAC
|Everson Griffen, MIN
|DE
|Calais Campbell, JAX
|Cameron Jordan, NO
|DE
|Cameron Heyward, PIT
|Demarcus Lawrence, DAL
|DT
|Geno Atkins, CIN
|Mike Daniels, GB
|DT
|Jurrell Casey, TEN
|Gerald McCoy, TB
|DT
|Malik Jackson, JAX
|TBD
|OLB
|Jadeveon Clowney, HOU
|Anthony Barr, MIN
|OLB
|Von Miller, DEN
|Chandler Jones, AZ
|OLB
|Terrell Suggs, BAL
|Ryan Kerrigan, WAS
|ILB
|C.J. Mosley, BAL
|Kwon Alexander, TB
|ILB
|Joe Schobert, CLE
|Deion Jones, ATL
|CB
|A.J. Bouye, JAX
|Marshon Lattimore, NO
|CB
|Casey Heyward, LAC
|Xavier Rhodes, MIN
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey, JAX
|Patrick Peterson, AZ
|CB
|Aqib Talib, DEN
|Darius Slay, DET
|FS
|Eric Weddle, BAL
|Earl Thomas, SEA
|SS
|Micah Hyde, BUF
|Landon Collins, NYG
|SS
|Reshad Jones, MIA
|TBD
|Special Teams
|Position
|AFC
|NFC
|P
|Brett Kern, TEN
|Johnny Hekker, LAR
|K
|Chris Boswell, PIT
|Graham Gano, CAR
|RS
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|Pharoh Cooper, LAR
|ST
|TBD
|Budda Baker, AZ
|NFL.com
Top Snubs
Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
In part thanks to a rebuilding team yet to put it all together, Jordan Howard of the Chicago bears is yet to attain household-name status.
It's a shame, really, as Howard's sophomore year saw him rush for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns on a 4.1 per-carry average over 16 games, putting up strong numbers as defenses were free to target him without worry as either Mike Glennon or a rookie handled duties from under center.
While it wasn't Howard's 1,313 yards and six scores on a 5.2 average from his rookie year, the efforts given the situation shouldn't go unnoticed.
Instead, the New Orleans Saints get to send both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in two of the three spots. That isn't to say those guys aren't deserving—but it's important to know Howard's name because it could be hard to keep him out in future years.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Let's just stick with running back, as the performance from Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette lifted the team to an AFC title game against the Patriots.
Yet Fournette didn't make the Pro Bowl.
Granted, the bruising No. 4 overall pick missed three games this year. But it didn't stop him from reaching 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns on a 3.9 per-carry average, with the real impact coming via the way he balanced out the offense and made life easy on Blake Bortles.
The same theme continued into the playoffs, as ESPN Stats & Info illustrated:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Leonard Fournette has 4 rushing TD this postseason, tied for the most by a rookie in postseason history. Norm Standlee (1941), Tony Dorsett (1977), William Floyd (1994), and Jamal Lewis (2000) are the others.2018-1-21 20:59:35
Fournette shouldn't have a hard path to the Pro Bowl in future years. But one could make the argument he should have received the nod over Kareem Hunt or LeSean McCoy.
Fortunately for Fournette, his team should keep building well around him, and its popularity should rise in the process.
Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
For now, at least, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith missing the Pro Bowl is one of the biggest whiffs in recent memory.
Smith, an All-Pro this year, finished the season with 78 tackles and five interceptions, though his stuffing the stat sheet is the least of the impact he makes for his elite unit given the nature of the position.
Adding to the severity of the whiff is the fact he's made it in each of the past two seasons, yet he remains one of the best players in football at the position.
This struggle will continue in the coming years for Smith, who will have to keep dealing with guys like Earl Thomas and Landon Collins.
MVP Prediction: Drew Brees, NO; Demarcus Lawrence, DAL
The MVP award at the Pro Bowl has been a little odd in recent years, with guys like Lorenzo Alexander, Michael Bennett and even Nick Foles taking home the award.
This year, things could get a little more traditional, and few players can drum up numbers on the stat sheet like Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
Big numbers from Brees should especially be the case this year as he works with both Ingram and Kamara. Don't forget the wideouts, where he gets to throw to his favorite target, Michael Thomas, as well as Larry Fitzgerald, Adam Thielen and old friend Jimmy Graham.
Sometimes an award just writes itself, and the familiarity surrounding Brees in Orlando makes the case easy. The impact of his play should make it easy for one of his defensive rushing specialists like Demarcus Lawrence to get after less-mobile guys like Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, earning him some individual hardware as well.
Stats courtesy of NFL.com.
