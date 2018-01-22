Pro Bowl 2018 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

NFL fans now get a break of sorts before a Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Said break features the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl, this time from Orlando at Camping World Stadium as some of the league's best talent convenes and puts on what should be an offensive-minded show to fill the gap of what would otherwise be a bye week.

As usual, though, one of the top conversations surrounding the game is who won't be there. The popular snub lists have plenty of talent yet again, so let's take a look at some notable whiffs and point a finger at the guys most likely to pull in some individual hardware.

2018 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

National TV: ABC and ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Full List of Players

Offense Position AFC NFC QB Philip Rivers, LAC Drew Brees, NO QB Ben Roethlisberger, PIT Russell Wilson, SEA QB TBD TBD RB Le'Veon Bell, PIT Todd Gurley, LAR RB Kareem Hunt, KC Mark Ingram, NO RB LeSean McCoy, BUF Alvin Kamara, NO FB TBD Kyle Juszczyk, SF WR Keenan Allen, LAC Davante Adams, GB WR Antonio Brown, PIT Larry Fitzgerald, AZ WR T.Y. Hilton, IND Adam Thielen, MIN WR Jarvis Landry, MIA Michael Thomas, NO TE Delanie Walker, TEN Jimmy Graham, SEA TE TBD TBD OT Taylor Lewan, TEN Tyron Smith, DAL OT Donald Penn, OAK Andrew Whitworth, LAR OT Alejandro Villanueva, PIT TBD OG David DeCastro, PIT Brandon Scherff, WAS OG Richie Incognito, BUF Trai Turner, CAR OG Kelechi Osemele, OAK C Rodney Hudson, OAK Travis Frederick, DAL C Maurkice Pouncey, PIT Alex Mack, ATL Defense Position AFC NFC DE Joey Bosa, LAC Everson Griffen, MIN DE Calais Campbell, JAX Cameron Jordan, NO DE Cameron Heyward, PIT Demarcus Lawrence, DAL DT Geno Atkins, CIN Mike Daniels, GB DT Jurrell Casey, TEN Gerald McCoy, TB DT Malik Jackson, JAX TBD OLB Jadeveon Clowney, HOU Anthony Barr, MIN OLB Von Miller, DEN Chandler Jones, AZ OLB Terrell Suggs, BAL Ryan Kerrigan, WAS ILB C.J. Mosley, BAL Kwon Alexander, TB ILB Joe Schobert, CLE Deion Jones, ATL CB A.J. Bouye, JAX Marshon Lattimore, NO CB Casey Heyward, LAC Xavier Rhodes, MIN CB Jalen Ramsey, JAX Patrick Peterson, AZ CB Aqib Talib, DEN Darius Slay, DET FS Eric Weddle, BAL Earl Thomas, SEA SS Micah Hyde, BUF Landon Collins, NYG SS Reshad Jones, MIA TBD Special Teams Position AFC NFC P Brett Kern, TEN Johnny Hekker, LAR K Chris Boswell, PIT Graham Gano, CAR RS Tyreek Hill, KC Pharoh Cooper, LAR ST TBD Budda Baker, AZ NFL.com

Top Snubs

Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

Gary Landers/Associated Press

In part thanks to a rebuilding team yet to put it all together, Jordan Howard of the Chicago bears is yet to attain household-name status.

It's a shame, really, as Howard's sophomore year saw him rush for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns on a 4.1 per-carry average over 16 games, putting up strong numbers as defenses were free to target him without worry as either Mike Glennon or a rookie handled duties from under center.

While it wasn't Howard's 1,313 yards and six scores on a 5.2 average from his rookie year, the efforts given the situation shouldn't go unnoticed.

Instead, the New Orleans Saints get to send both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in two of the three spots. That isn't to say those guys aren't deserving—but it's important to know Howard's name because it could be hard to keep him out in future years.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Let's just stick with running back, as the performance from Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette lifted the team to an AFC title game against the Patriots.

Yet Fournette didn't make the Pro Bowl.

Granted, the bruising No. 4 overall pick missed three games this year. But it didn't stop him from reaching 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns on a 3.9 per-carry average, with the real impact coming via the way he balanced out the offense and made life easy on Blake Bortles.

The same theme continued into the playoffs, as ESPN Stats & Info illustrated:

Fournette shouldn't have a hard path to the Pro Bowl in future years. But one could make the argument he should have received the nod over Kareem Hunt or LeSean McCoy.

Fortunately for Fournette, his team should keep building well around him, and its popularity should rise in the process.

Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

Jim Mone/Associated Press

For now, at least, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith missing the Pro Bowl is one of the biggest whiffs in recent memory.

Smith, an All-Pro this year, finished the season with 78 tackles and five interceptions, though his stuffing the stat sheet is the least of the impact he makes for his elite unit given the nature of the position.

Adding to the severity of the whiff is the fact he's made it in each of the past two seasons, yet he remains one of the best players in football at the position.

This struggle will continue in the coming years for Smith, who will have to keep dealing with guys like Earl Thomas and Landon Collins.

MVP Prediction: Drew Brees, NO; Demarcus Lawrence, DAL

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The MVP award at the Pro Bowl has been a little odd in recent years, with guys like Lorenzo Alexander, Michael Bennett and even Nick Foles taking home the award.

This year, things could get a little more traditional, and few players can drum up numbers on the stat sheet like Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Big numbers from Brees should especially be the case this year as he works with both Ingram and Kamara. Don't forget the wideouts, where he gets to throw to his favorite target, Michael Thomas, as well as Larry Fitzgerald, Adam Thielen and old friend Jimmy Graham.

Sometimes an award just writes itself, and the familiarity surrounding Brees in Orlando makes the case easy. The impact of his play should make it easy for one of his defensive rushing specialists like Demarcus Lawrence to get after less-mobile guys like Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, earning him some individual hardware as well.

