Pro Bowl 2018 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the first half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
NFL fans now get a break of sorts before a Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. 

Said break features the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl, this time from Orlando at Camping World Stadium as some of the league's best talent convenes and puts on what should be an offensive-minded show to fill the gap of what would otherwise be a bye week. 

As usual, though, one of the top conversations surrounding the game is who won't be there. The popular snub lists have plenty of talent yet again, so let's take a look at some notable whiffs and point a finger at the guys most likely to pull in some individual hardware. 

            

2018 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

National TV: ABC and ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

          

Full List of Players

Offense
PositionAFCNFC
QBPhilip Rivers, LACDrew Brees, NO
QBBen Roethlisberger, PITRussell Wilson, SEA
QBTBDTBD
RBLe'Veon Bell, PITTodd Gurley, LAR
RBKareem Hunt, KCMark Ingram, NO
RBLeSean McCoy, BUFAlvin Kamara, NO
FBTBDKyle Juszczyk, SF
WRKeenan Allen, LACDavante Adams, GB
WRAntonio Brown, PITLarry Fitzgerald, AZ
WRT.Y. Hilton, INDAdam Thielen, MIN
WRJarvis Landry, MIAMichael Thomas, NO
TEDelanie Walker, TENJimmy Graham, SEA
TETBDTBD
OTTaylor Lewan, TENTyron Smith, DAL
OTDonald Penn, OAKAndrew Whitworth, LAR
OTAlejandro Villanueva, PITTBD
OGDavid DeCastro, PITBrandon Scherff, WAS
OGRichie Incognito, BUFTrai Turner, CAR
OGKelechi Osemele, OAK
CRodney Hudson, OAKTravis Frederick, DAL
CMaurkice Pouncey, PITAlex Mack, ATL
Defense
PositionAFCNFC
DEJoey Bosa, LACEverson Griffen, MIN
DECalais Campbell, JAXCameron Jordan, NO
DECameron Heyward, PITDemarcus Lawrence, DAL
DTGeno Atkins, CINMike Daniels, GB
DTJurrell Casey, TENGerald McCoy, TB
DTMalik Jackson, JAXTBD
OLBJadeveon Clowney, HOUAnthony Barr, MIN
OLBVon Miller, DENChandler Jones, AZ
OLBTerrell Suggs, BALRyan Kerrigan, WAS
ILBC.J. Mosley, BALKwon Alexander, TB
ILBJoe Schobert, CLEDeion Jones, ATL
CBA.J. Bouye, JAXMarshon Lattimore, NO
CBCasey Heyward, LACXavier Rhodes, MIN
CBJalen Ramsey, JAXPatrick Peterson, AZ
CBAqib Talib, DENDarius Slay, DET
FSEric Weddle, BALEarl Thomas, SEA
SSMicah Hyde, BUFLandon Collins, NYG
SSReshad Jones, MIATBD
Special Teams
PositionAFCNFC
PBrett Kern, TENJohnny Hekker, LAR
KChris Boswell, PITGraham Gano, CAR
RSTyreek Hill, KCPharoh Cooper, LAR
STTBDBudda Baker, AZ
NFL.com

              

Top Snubs 

Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears

In part thanks to a rebuilding team yet to put it all together, Jordan Howard of the Chicago bears is yet to attain household-name status. 

It's a shame, really, as Howard's sophomore year saw him rush for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns on a 4.1 per-carry average over 16 games, putting up strong numbers as defenses were free to target him without worry as either Mike Glennon or a rookie handled duties from under center. 

While it wasn't Howard's 1,313 yards and six scores on a 5.2 average from his rookie year, the efforts given the situation shouldn't go unnoticed. 

Instead, the New Orleans Saints get to send both Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in two of the three spots. That isn't to say those guys aren't deserving—but it's important to know Howard's name because it could be hard to keep him out in future years. 

      

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Let's just stick with running back, as the performance from Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette lifted the team to an AFC title game against the Patriots. 

Yet Fournette didn't make the Pro Bowl. 

Granted, the bruising No. 4 overall pick missed three games this year. But it didn't stop him from reaching 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns on a 3.9 per-carry average, with the real impact coming via the way he balanced out the offense and made life easy on Blake Bortles. 

The same theme continued into the playoffs, as ESPN Stats & Info illustrated: 

Fournette shouldn't have a hard path to the Pro Bowl in future years. But one could make the argument he should have received the nod over Kareem Hunt or LeSean McCoy. 

Fortunately for Fournette, his team should keep building well around him, and its popularity should rise in the process. 

     

Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

For now, at least, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith missing the Pro Bowl is one of the biggest whiffs in recent memory. 

Smith, an All-Pro this year, finished the season with 78 tackles and five interceptions, though his stuffing the stat sheet is the least of the impact he makes for his elite unit given the nature of the position. 

Adding to the severity of the whiff is the fact he's made it in each of the past two seasons, yet he remains one of the best players in football at the position. 

This struggle will continue in the coming years for Smith, who will have to keep dealing with guys like Earl Thomas and Landon Collins. 

       

MVP Prediction:  Drew Brees, NO; Demarcus Lawrence, DAL

The MVP award at the Pro Bowl has been a little odd in recent years, with guys like Lorenzo Alexander, Michael Bennett and even Nick Foles taking home the award. 

This year, things could get a little more traditional, and few players can drum up numbers on the stat sheet like Saints quarterback Drew Brees. 

Big numbers from Brees should especially be the case this year as he works with both Ingram and Kamara. Don't forget the wideouts, where he gets to throw to his favorite target, Michael Thomas, as well as Larry Fitzgerald, Adam Thielen and old friend Jimmy Graham

Sometimes an award just writes itself, and the familiarity surrounding Brees in Orlando makes the case easy. The impact of his play should make it easy for one of his defensive rushing specialists like Demarcus Lawrence to get after less-mobile guys like Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, earning him some individual hardware as well. 

         

Stats courtesy of NFL.com.

