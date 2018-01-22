NFC Championship Game 2018 Final Score, Highlights from Vikings vs. Eagles

Al Bello/Getty Images

In the NFC Championship Game, we saw a side of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles last witnessed during the 2014 campaign. He picked an opportune time to show his best.

Despite finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed, Philadelphia went into this contest as the underdogs in consecutive weeks. Quarterback Carson Wentz's injury drained outside hope that the Eagles would book their tickets to Super Bowl LII.

Nonetheless, Foles and a relentless defense contributed to an unlikely outcome. After winning in dramatic fashion during the previous outing, how did the Minnesota Vikings fall in a lopsided defeat Sunday?

Take a look at the highlights below, and you'll quickly see where everything went wrong for the Vikings. How did the Eagles claim their spot in the title game?

Kyle Rudolph Makes it Look Easy

Five minutes into the contest, quarterback Case Keenum took advantage of confusion among Eagles defenders and tossed an easy touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph. Minnesota jumped off to a quick start with leftover swagger from the Minneapolis Miracle in the previous outing.

Based on the Vikings' defensive performance throughout the year, an early lead could have easily turned into a long comfortable stretch with the opponent struggling to put up points.

Patrick Robinson Returns An Interception for a Score

Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson changed the tone of the contest when he scored on a 50-yard interception return. Keenum turned the ball over, and the Vikings lost the momentum that filled their psyche with confidence.

Furthermore, Philadelphia reached paydirt without having to rely on Foles to answer Minnesota's quick score on its opening drive.

At this point, the fans at Lincoln Financial Field turned up the volume in their cheers. Keenum wouldn't just sling the ball all over the field against this defensive unit.

Alshon Jeffery Torches Vikings Defense on 53-Yard Reception

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery burned the Vikings secondary downfield on a 53-yard reception for a touchdown, which put the Eagles on top 21-7 late in the second quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Minnesota went three-and-out. Philadelphia ventured into opponent territory, close enough to add a field goal before halftime. The Eagles put the onus on the Vikings' non-explosive offense to erase a three-possession lead.

Nick Foles Jumps on the Flea-Flicker Bandwagon

In the AFC Championship Game, spectators saw both teams successfully execute a flea-flicker. Foles followed suit with a 41-yard touchdown throw to wideout Torrey Smith between two defenders. The 28-year-old signal-caller fit the ball through a tight window with pinpoint accuracy.

The play design caught the Vikings by surprise. The defense didn't have an answer for Foles in the pocket. Minnesota's pass rush couldn't rattle him or force early throws. He looked poised and confident behind his offensive line.

Foles Delivers Game-Defining Dagger

Here's the dagger that basically forced the Vikings to think about going home without a ticket to the Super Bowl. Foles connected with Jeffery for the second time on a touchdown pass—this time with cornerback Trae Waynes in coverage.

At the 14:10-mark in the fourth quarter, the Eagles led 38-7 in full control. The offense moved the ball consistently, and the defense kept the Vikings out of the end zone after the game's first score.

Philadelphia's rushing offense would eat the clock to seal a convincing victory over the No. 1 defense in yards and points allowed with the hottest backup quarterback in the league.

At the end of the game, running back Jay Ajayi spoke about Foles' critics, per NFL Network's James Palmer:

The Eagles will pack their dog masks and head to Minneapolis in hopes to claim the franchise's first championship in the Super Bowl era.