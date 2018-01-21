Yu Darvish Rumors: Brewers Have Made Contract Offer for Free-Agent Star

Yu Darvish Rumors: Brewers Have Made Contract Offer for Free-Agent StarJanuary 21, 2018
The Milwaukee Brewers have made an offer to sign free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.
Darvish is coming off his fourth All-Star season in five active years in the majors, totaling 10 wins while splitting time between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished with a 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings in 2017.
Despite his success throughout his career, he remains unsigned into January during a slow-moving free-agent period.
Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram reported earlier this month the pitcher was down to five finalists, including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Rangers. However, Darvish added on Twitter that "one more team is in."
It's possible the Brewers were the mystery team willing to add the Japanese-Iranian right-hander.
While numbers haven't been released for the latest offer, Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel and Max Wildstein of Sporting News don't believe it will be too expensive:
Tom @Haudricourt
At the start of the offseason, before the free agent ice age began, there was speculation that Darvish would get $150 million or so for six years. I would be greatly surprised if #Brewers made an offer even close to that.2018-1-22 02:31:16
Max Wildstein @MaxWildstein
Look, if the #Brewers are actually a serious contender for Yu Darvish, the price tag for him has to be decreasing. Milwaukee isn’t really known for doing lucrative deals, except for Ryan Braun and Matt Garza. Will have and see if Milwaukee actually made a good offer.2018-1-22 02:06:22
Darvish has performed like an ace at times in his career, but it doesn't seem as though he will get paid as such this offseason.
Meanwhile, the Brewers could be looking for an extra push after finishing just outside the playoffs at 86-76 last season. The team finished 10th in the league in starter ERA in 2017, per ESPN, but could use another front-line starter to compete in the NL Central in 2018 and beyond.
