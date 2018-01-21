Yu Darvish Rumors: Brewers Have Made Contract Offer for Free-Agent Star

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers have made an offer to sign free-agent pitcher Yu Darvish, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Darvish is coming off his fourth All-Star season in five active years in the majors, totaling 10 wins while splitting time between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished with a 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings in 2017.

Despite his success throughout his career, he remains unsigned into January during a slow-moving free-agent period.

Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram reported earlier this month the pitcher was down to five finalists, including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Rangers. However, Darvish added on Twitter that "one more team is in."

It's possible the Brewers were the mystery team willing to add the Japanese-Iranian right-hander.

While numbers haven't been released for the latest offer, Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel and Max Wildstein of Sporting News don't believe it will be too expensive:

Darvish has performed like an ace at times in his career, but it doesn't seem as though he will get paid as such this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Brewers could be looking for an extra push after finishing just outside the playoffs at 86-76 last season. The team finished 10th in the league in starter ERA in 2017, per ESPN, but could use another front-line starter to compete in the NL Central in 2018 and beyond.