Barry Church Talks Rob Gronkowski Head Injury: 'Just Trying to Play Football'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church defended the hit that knocked New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski out of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, which the Patriots won 24-20.

Church was penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit, while Gronkowski exited the game to get evaluated for a possible concussion and didn't return.

Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper shared Church's comments in which Church said he didn't try to intentionally injure:

"I just tried to dislodge the ball. He's a big dude and I was just trying to dislodge the ball, but I guess they felt it was too high of a hit. I hope he's healthy. I know he didn't come back so I hope he's alright. It was a tough call, but you have to go with what they call. It's the toughest play in football, if you go low for the knees you are considered a dirty player and if you go high, they throw the flag at you. It's a bang-bang play and I was just trying to play football. I tried to lead with my shoulder."

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman offered a similar assessment during the game:

There was no reason to think Church had any ill intent behind the tackle. Even with the NFL's concerted effort to make the game safer, it's impossible to completely erase hits like the one Church laid on Gronkowski.

As Sherman argued, defenders are stuck in a Catch-22 sometimes. They can either aim high and risk making helmet-to-helmet contact, or they can go low and risk seriously injuring an opponent's legs.

During an interview with WAAF's The Hill-Man Morning Show (h/t the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe) in April 2014, Gronkowski admitted he'd opt for the former situation.

"That's a pretty obvious answer," he said. "Would I rather have a concussion and be out for three days or rather have a knee injury and be rehabbing for six months? I would rather have a concussion and be out for three days anytime."

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported Gronkowski is in the NFL's concussion protocol and that the Patriots are optimistic he'll be able to play in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.