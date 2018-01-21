Eagles vs. Patriots: Latest Odds and Predictions for Super Bowl 52

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were handling the New England Patriots on their own home field. Despite the presence of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Jaguars were dictating the pace of the game and took a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Since Rob Gronkowski had not played since the first half after taking a hit to the head and the Jacksonville defense was playing physical, aggressive and effective defense, a signature New England comeback didn't seem likely.

But Brady and Belichick don't deal in likely, and neither does defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Suddenly, the Patriots started moving the ball downfield, and the New England defense figured out how to stop Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville offense.

Brady threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Danny Amendola, and the Patriots did it again. It may not have been as dramatic or as big a comeback as they had in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, but they bounced back to beat the Jaguars 24-20.

The second of Amendola's touchdowns was a remarkable leaping catch in the back of the end zone. "That's a play I've scored on a couple times this year I think," Amendola said, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. "It was zone coverage. I didn't see what happened to [Brandin Cooks] on the first read. Tommy had a great ball. I knew it was coming right in that back corner. It was a great throw."

The Patriots will be going for their sixth Super Bowl title, which would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Vince Lombardi Trophies in the history of the sport.

If the Patriots are going to tie Pittsburgh, they will have to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC title game.

The Eagles gave up the opening touchdown of the game and then reeled off 38 straight points en route to the win.

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Nick Foles had taken over at quarterback for the injured Carson Wentz in Week 14, and he had struggled late in the regular season.

However, he had a solid performance in the divisional playoff against the Atlanta Falcons, and he was even sharper against the Minnesota Vikings. Foles had 352 passing yards and threw three TD passes, and he handled the top-ranked Minnesota defense with ease.

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites over the Eagles, according to OddsShark.

Prediction

The venue shifts to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the belief is that the local fans who attend the game will support the Patriots.

That's because the Eagles eliminated the hometown Vikings, and while it may not seem natural to support the Patriots, they are not going to back the team that eliminated Minnesota.

Philadelphia was the best team in the NFL for the majority of the regular season, and based on the way they are playing the last two weeks, they are very close to that form.

However, while they may score on the Patriots and take a lead, it's just too tough to beat Brady and Belichick.

Whether Gronkowski can play or not, the Patriots will take charge in the second half and win the Super Bowl yet again.

Final score: New England 37, Philadelphia 30