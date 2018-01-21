Tom Brady Talks Thumb Injury After Win vs. Jaguars: 'It Was a Pretty Good Cut'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady has his team back in the Super Bowl after leading a come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his hand injury that limited him during the week was significant.

"It was just a pretty good cut," the New England Patriots star said after the game, per Nancy Armour of USA Today. "I dealt with it the best I could."

Brady received 12 stitches for the cut on his thumb four days before Sunday's win, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady went into more detail describing the issue to Tracy Wolfson of CBS, per ESPN:

"I've had a lot worse," the quarterback said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I didn't know that on Wednesday, it was a crazy injury. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday were a little scary and then started gaining some confidence. Today, we did just enough to win."

Postgame, Brady further discussed his thought process after sustaining the injury, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

"Out of all the plays, my season can't end on a handoff in practice," Brady said. "We didn't come this far to end on a handoff."

The injury reportedly occurred during Wednesday's practice when his hand was cut attempting a handoff to Rex Burkhead.

He missed some practices but was active for Sunday's game, coming through with 290 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 win. The Patriots trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before Brady threw two touchdown passes to Danny Amendola to complete the comeback.

Now he will have two weeks to get up to full strength before Super Bowl LII against either the Minnesota Vikings or Philadelphia Eagles. It will be his eighth appearance in the championship game, and he'll be going for his record sixth title as a quarterback, including three in a span of four years.

Considering how well he played against the league's No. 1 pass defense Sunday shortly after the injury, there should be little concern about his health for the next game.