Arsenal Transfer News: Formal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Talks Held with Dortmund

Arsenal reportedly held "formal talks" with Borussia Dortmund over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday as Ivan Gazidis, Huss Fahmy and Sven Mislintat travelled to Germany.

According to Goal's Chris Wheatley, the trio—Arsenal's chief executive, contract expert and head of recruitment, respectively—arrived in Dortmund on Sunday to negotiate a deal for the striker, though they returned to London several hours later without having reached a final agreement.

Former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft gave further updates:

The Gunners look set to part company with Alexis Sanchez as he nears a move to Manchester United, so Aubameyang would replace the firepower lost in the Chilean's departure.

Per Squawka Football, the striker is even more prolific than the former Barcelona man:

The 28-year-old has netted 21 goals in 23 matches this season and has netted 141 for BVB since his arrival at the club in 2013, placing him among the deadliest hitmen in European football.

Aubameyang shares a number of qualities with Arsenal's summer signing, Alexandre Lacazette—the standout facets of their game being their pace and clinical finishing—so manager Arsene Wenger potentially has a selection headache on his hands unless he forces one of them out wide, where they would be less effective.

Nevertheless, players of his quality aren't often available—particularly in January—and the Gunners need to show a response to losing Sanchez, so his capture would undoubtedly be preferable to the idea of bringing no replacements in.

Aubameyang could help give Arsenal the firepower they need as they target a UEFA Champions League place, too, which will prove invaluable if they can pull it off.