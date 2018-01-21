CHAN 2018: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Sunday

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

Hosts Morocco secured top spot in Group A in the 2018 African Nations Championship on Sunday as they drew 0-0 Sudan at the Stade Mohamed V.

Both teams were already assured of the quarter-final place having won their first two matches—with Morocco having the superior goal difference—which meant Mauritania's clash with Guinea at the Stade de Marrakech was a dead rubber.

The latter won the match, 1-0, to salvage some pride before their exit.

Read on for a roundup of the day's action, but first here is confirmation of the results and the updated standings:

Sunday's Results

Mauritania 0-1 Guinea

Sudan 0-0 Morocco

Group A Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Morocco: 7 (+6)

2. Sudan: 7 (+2)

3. Guinea: 3 (-2)

4. Mauritania: 0 (-6)

Recap

Achraf Bencharki came close for the hosts early on as they took the initiative against Sudan, but he failed to keep his effort under the bar.

The forward had the chance to make amends from the penalty spot in the second half after Walid El Karti was fouled by Mohamed Bashir, but Sudan goalkeeper Akram El Hadi Salim kept out his shot with a fine stop.

The clash would finish goalless, but a draw was enough to assure Morocco of top spot.

In Guinea's clash with Mauritania, Ibrahima Sory Sankhon gave the former the lead after 15 minutes, per BBC Sport's Nick Cavell:

The National Elephants had the better of the first half as they threatened throughout, though Mauritania weren't without chances themselves and continued to probe for an equaliser into the second half, one they ultimately failed to find.

On Monday, Zambia and Namibia will go head-to-head for supremacy in Group B, while Uganda take on Ivory Coast in the group's dead rubber.