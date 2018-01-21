Giants Rumors: Jack Del Rio Favored to Become New York's DC Under Pat Shurmur

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is expected to become the New York Giants defensive coordinator under Pat Shurmur, provided the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator takes the head coach position.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the Giants are expected to interview Shurmur for a second time this week.

Del Rio is "open" to joining Shurmur's staff despite the $18 million due to him over the next three years from the Raiders, who signed Jon Gruden to a 10-year contract earlier this month to be their next head coach. Oakland went 25-23 in Del Rio's three seasons at the helm, including a 12-4 mark in 2016. The team dropped to a surprising 6-10 in 2017.

Del Rio, 54, perviously served as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 after being fired from his head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos became perhaps the NFL's premier defense under Del Rio, spearheaded by an elite secondary.

The Giants finished tied for 27th in points allowed during the regular season. Their defensive struggles were a bit of a surprise given their talent level, though there were signs of dissension—particularly among members of the secondary.

Safety Landon Collins called cornerback Eli Apple a "cancer" in December, though he later apologized. Corners Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins were also suspended during the regular season for violations of team rules.

Apple was benched at multiple points during the season for inconsistent performances and other issues.

It's clear that Del Rio—or whoever takes the DC job—will need to repair relationships before they do anything else heading into 2018.