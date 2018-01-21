Vikings Rumors: Ben McAdoo, Mike McCoy Considered to Replace OC Pat Shurmur

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur expected to become the next head coach of the New York Giants after the Vikings' season concludes, Minnesota will be seeking a replacement this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Vikes will reportedly consider former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Shurmur, 52, has worked wonders with quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Case Keenum the past two seasons, helping each post a career year. It won't be easy for the Vikings to retain that magic, especially as they head into 2018 with uncertainty at the position, as Bradford, Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater will be free agents.

McCoy, 45, spent four seasons (2013-16) as head coach of the San Diego Chargers, posting a 27-37 record. He's also served as Broncos offensive coordinator in two different stints with the team (2009-12, 2017) and as a quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers (2000-08).

In nine combined seasons from 2009 to 2017, his offenses in Denver and San Diego finished in the top 10 in yards per game three times and in the top 10 in points per game twice, per Pro Football Reference.

McAdoo, 40, served as the head coach of the New York Giants for the past two seasons, going 13-15. He spent the two previous seasons as the team's offensive coordinator and held various positions with the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers since beginning his NFL coaching career in 2004.

His four offenses in New York finished in the top 10 in yards per game twice and in the top 10 in points per game once, according to Pro Football Reference.

Injuries to wide receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall—plus his decision to bench Eli Manning for a game and issues within the locker room—helped contribute to McAdoo's Dec. 4 ouster, and the team slumped to a 3-13 record after it reached the playoffs in 2016.

Either coach would have a number of weapons to work with in Minnesota, including impressive rookie running back Dalvin Cook (once he returns from a knee injury) and a dynamic wide receiver pair in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.