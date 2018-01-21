Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki Highlight Sunday Results

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Caroline Wozniacki booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Australian Open on Sunday as they beat Diego Schwartzman and Magdalena Rybarikova, respectively.

Men's third seed Grigor Dimitrov and sixth seed Marin Cilic also progressed to the last eight in Melbourne as did women's fourth seed Elina Svitolina.

Dimitrov overcame Aussie native Nick Kyrgios, while Cilic saw off 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, and Svitolina eased past Denisa Allertova.

Stats for every match can be found at the Australian Open's official website.

Sunday Scores

Men's Draw

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3

(3) Grigor Dimitrov bt. (17) Nick Kyrgios, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4)

(6) Marin Cilic bt. (10) Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3)

Kyle Edmund bt. Andreas Seppi, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

Women's Draw

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Magdalena Rybarikova, 6-3, 6-0

Carla Suarez Navarro bt. Anett Kontaveit, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6

Elise Mertens bt. Petra Martic, 7-6 (5), 7-5

(4) Elina Svitolina bt. Denisa Allertova, 6-3, 6-0

Sunday Recap

There were warning signs for Nadal from the outset as Schwartzman earned four break points in the opening set, even though it went the Spaniard's way.

The second set saw the pair break one another's serve on three occasions apiece before the Argentinian battled to victory in the tiebreak, becoming the first player to take a set off him at the Open.

Nadal was able to hold off nine more break points in the third and fourth sets as Schwartzman pushed him to the limit, lacking only the ruthlessness to convert his opportunities compared to his more clinical opponent.

It was telling the 24th seed finished the match with 58 winners, though, 12 more than the world No. 1. Nadal will remain atop the rankings whatever happens in Melbourne now, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times:

Wozniacki enjoyed a more straightforward time against Rybarikova, though it initially looked as if it would be a closer contest as the pair exchanged breaks early on.

The Dane grabbed a second decisive break in the first and reeled off 11 points in a row early in the second on the way a comfortable bagel. As Eurosport UK demonstrated, the No. 2 seed was on form:

Dimitrov and Kyrgios produced a much closer contest in their four-set thriller in which the former impressively held his nerve to win all three of his sets via tiebreakers.

As the Open's official Twitter accounted demonstrated, the pair were evenly matched, though:

Nadal will potentially meet Dimitrov in the semi-finals, and the third seed will prove a difficult challenge, particularly if can produce in clutch moments as he did Sunday.

Nevertheless, Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times believes Nadal will be pleased with the outcome of the match:

The top seed will need to overcome Cilic first, while Dimitrov will take on Kyle Edmund in the quarter-finals.

Edmund is through to his first Grand Slam quarter-final after he came from behind to beat Andreas Seppi in four sets.