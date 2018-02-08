Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony Time 2018: Event Guide, Live-Stream Info

Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony Time 2018: Event Guide, Live-Stream InfoFebruary 8, 2018
The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics takes place on Friday at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.
Even though the first events take place on Thursday, the event marks the official opening of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and will feature the parade of nations and the lighting of the Olympic flame.
Here are the full details of the event and how you can watch all the action unfold.
Date: Friday, February 9
Time: 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET
TV Info: BBC Two (UK), Eurosport (UK), NBC (U.S.)
Live Stream: Eurosport (UK), NBCOlympics.com (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)
Event Guide
Friday's opening ceremony already promises to be a special event after it was announced that North and South Korea would march together under a unification flag, per the Olympic Channel:
Olympic Channel @olympicchannel
It's official! North and South Korea will march under the unification flag at @pyeongchang2018. The two nations also marched together at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Torino 2006. https://t.co/nZERDYW9CB2018-1-20 12:07:22
The two nations will also unite and come together to form a single women's ice hockey team, a first in Olympic history, per IOC Media:
IOC MEDIA @iocmedia
For the first time in ＠Olympics history the two Korean teams will unite to compete as one team in a sport. The unified women's ice hockey team will be represented by the Korean unification flag and will compete as Korea. @PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/EjoeCcbihL2018-1-20 12:52:34
North Korea also plan on sending a large cheerleading group to the Games, per CBS Evening News:
CBS Evening News @CBSEveningNews
North Korea is taking its state sponsored 230 person cheering squad known as Kim Jong Un's “Army of Beauties “ to the Olympics in South Korea @benstracy on North Korean #squadgoals https://t.co/dRnK15Ub9o https://t.co/8i9ZKTZLoK2018-1-18 00:00:05
Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, is expected to attend the opening ceremony, according to Benjamin Haas at the Guardian.
According to the International Olympic Committee, the ceremony itself follows a strict protocol and must include the following: entry by the head of state, the playing of the national anthem, the participants' parade, the symbolic release of pigeons, the head of state declaring the Games open, raising the Olympic flag and playing the anthem, taking of the Olympic oath by athletes, officials and coaches, the Olympic flame and torch relay and the artistic programme.
The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium holds up to 35,000 spectators, but there have been concerns about the temperatures, with sub-zero conditions expected, per Katie Falkingham at BBC Sport.
Per the Yonhap News Agency, organisers have installed wind shields in a bid to keep both athletes and onlookers warm. Portable heaters, blankets and heat pads will also be available throughout the stadium.
The PyeongChang 2018 Twitter account has shown the conditions in the lead-up to the event:
PyeongChang 2018 @pyeongchang2018
Todays PyeongChang weather update #8Feb2018 Highs of -0c with Lows of -19c Perfect weather to start the opening of the games :D See you in #PyeongChang2018!! 🌡#오늘의평창 #2월8일 / 최저 영하16도 ~ 최고 0도 ⛅ #2018평창 의 경기가 시작되는 오늘, 동계 스포츠 즐기기 딱 좋은 날🏂 https://t.co/OLRfculEpa2018-2-7 22:35:46
The event will certainly be a far cry from the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics, although Pita Taufatofua, the man who carried the Tonga flag in Brazil, will be back.
Taufatofua competed in taekwondo in Brazil but has become the first Tongan to quality for the Winter Olympics, per ESPN:
ESPN @espn
He's baaaaaaaack. Believe it. Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless Tongan flag-bearer from Rio 2016 has qualified for the Winter Olympics in cross-country skiing. https://t.co/9PmaSulNHN2018-1-21 14:48:01
Great Britain have confirmed that Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold will be their flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, while Olympic bronze medallist Erin Hamlin will carry the flag for the U.S. team:
Team GB @TeamGB
Introducing our Flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony @pyeongchang2018.... ...Congratulations @TheYarnold! 🇬🇧👏 ➡ https://t.co/oZM5lvSzw8 https://t.co/2E2teix1Mf2018-2-8 05:17:56
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
.@erinhamlin has now reached “the epitome of being an Olympian”. She’ll be leading #TeamUSA at the #OpeningCeremony! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/N0HbgfSQX7 https://t.co/Yd1YDTwzga2018-2-8 05:09:58
The ceremony will also see the Olympic flame being lit, with the torch having made its way from Greece all the way to Pyeongchang.
The PyeongChang 2018 Twitter account showed the torch on its way to the stadium:
PyeongChang 2018 @pyeongchang2018
Attention all K-pop fans! #Donghae and #Yesung of #SuperJunior just appeared as our torchbearers! The energetic roar of the crowd just shook #Goyang 💪방금 전 난리난 고양시 상황.mp4 #슈퍼주니어 #동해 #예성 의 성화봉송 출현에 팬들과 시민들의 환호성이 끊이질 않네요!!🔥 https://t.co/Jc5d3bF4iX2018-1-18 06:18:56
The ceremony is a special celebration, an event that brings athletes and spectators together to celebrate the unique spirit that defines the Olympic Games. It's also a chance for South Korea to shine, under a global spotlight, and present an enticing spectacle that will whet the appetite for the events to follow.
