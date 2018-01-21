Clint Capela Says Rockets Are 'Better Than' the Warriors After Saturday's Win

Bob Levey/Getty Images

After the Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors on Saturday 116-108, center Clint Capela said he believes the Rockets are the better team, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com:

"We're confident because we know if we're doing what we're supposed to do, we're going to beat them. We've got to keep playing. We know that they're going to come back if we have the lead, and we've just got to keep that mindset. Sometimes I feel like, in the past, we were all dragging down after mistakes. But today, we were ready.

"I think that if we're doing what we're supposed to do on defense—all the switches, the weak side—and keep playing our offense by keeping that mentality all game long, we have the weapons to beat them. We are better than them."

The win was Houston's second in three matchups against Golden State this season.

"We're definitely the best in the league with everybody healthy," Capela continued. "We've definitely got a chance to get that one seed back. The thing is, of course, we're excited because it's the Warriors, but Monday is an important game, too. If we lose and the [Warriors] win their game, what was the point? The next game, every single time, is going to be the key to go get the No. 1, first seed."

Guard Eric Gordon agreed.

"We really do have that chance," he said. "Offensively, we're just as good as them, no question. Defensively, they're a championship team. They're consistent, whether they win or lose. Us, we still have peaks and valleys. We just can't have those. That's why we've got to play well the next game, because we just have to sustain the same effort."

Holding the advantage in the season series could have postseason implications.

"Mentally, now we have a chance to go after the No. 1 seed," Gordon noted. "Because if it's a tie at the end of the year, we have that edge. That's why we all thought it was very important to win. Now that we're healthy, I think that we're going to get back to a big winning streak and get back to doing what we need to do, like we did earlier in the year."

The Warriors still hold the NBA's top record at 37-10. Houston is looming, however, with the second-best mark in the Western Conference at 32-12. But while the Rockets viewed Saturday as a statement win, the Warriors were less moved.

"It's game 40-what? Seven, eight?" forward Draymond Green asked after the game. "Who we play on Tuesday? We just got to get ready for [New York]. Home court will take care of itself down the road."

Nonetheless, the Rockets have emerged as arguably the top threat to unseat the Warriors from their perch as defending champions. Veteran point guard Chris Paul has given the team a new dynamic and taken some of the pressure off James Harden, who is having an MVP-worthy season (31.5 PPG, 9.0 APG).

Capela, meanwhile, has emerged as a two-way threat, averaging 14.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. His rim protection has bolstered Houston's defense, while his ability to finish above the rim has made him the perfect pick-and-roll partner for Harden and Paul.

Statistically, the Rockets have been better defensively than Golden State, giving up 106.9 points per game as opposed to the 107.1 the Warriors allow. But the Warriors still play some of the best team defense in the NBA, buoyed by floor general Green, one-on-one stopper Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, who has emerged as one of the NBA's top shot-blockers (2.0 blocks per game, fourth).

Whereas the Rockets are still forging their defensive identity, the Warriors won two of the last three titles in part due to their quality team defense. Yes, in a pure shootout the Rockets can hang with the Warriors. As Gordon noted, however, it will be the team's evolution on the defensive end that will likely decide their postseason fate...even if Capela believes the Rockets are already the cream of the crop.