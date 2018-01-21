Marco Silva Sacked by Watford After Loss to Leicester City

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Watford sacked manager Marco Silva on Sunday after a torrid run of recent form.

The shock decision was announced via the club's official website a day after the Hornets suffered a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

In the bulletin, the Hornets made reference to an approach from another Premier League club for Silva's services earlier in the campaign:

"This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The Club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised.

"For the security and success of the football club, the Board believes it has to make a change."

According to Phil McNulty of BBC Sport, Everton made an unsuccessful attempt to appoint the Portuguese as their manager in November after they sacked Ronald Koeman.

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague reported that Javi Gracia is set to take over the post.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Silva departs Vicarage Road with the team in 10th place but just five points above the relegation zone. After a brilliant start to the season, the team's form has faded drastically, with eight defeats, two draws and one win in their past 11 Premier League games.

Sam Tighe has some sympathy with the former Hull City and Olympiakos manager:

Silva took charge of Hull last term, and despite the team's relegation, he earned plaudits for the manner in which he got a makeshift squad playing decent and productive football.

In the summer, Watford snapped Silva up on a two-year deal. The appointment appeared to be inspired earlier in the campaign too, as the Hornets played some brilliant football and were looking like outside candidates to claim a UEFA Europa League place.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

However, since Everton's approach, things have started to unravel at Watford. And while they remain in the top half of the table, Silva's sacking is evidence the club was concerned about the recent downturn in results.

Meanwhile, with the Toffees toiling under Sam Allardyce, the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani asked whether they should make a move for the unattached former Sporting CP boss:

Silva finds himself in a testing position after this dismissal, as he has yet to nail down a long-term position since moving to the Premier League.

The next step in his career needs to be one with stability in mind. Although given the manner in which Watford have crumbled recently, it would be no surprise if the Toffees thought twice about making another approach.