Australian Open 2018 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Sunday's Draw

Rafael Nadal booked his quarter-final berth at the Australian Open on Sunday, as he overcame Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4.

The top seed was pegged back after taking the opener, as the 24th seed grew in confidence in the second stanza. However, Nadal had more gears to go through, and the difference in class was there for all to see in the third and fourth sets.

Nadal faces a quarter-final match with Marin Cilic, who beat Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets. In the women's bracket, second seed Caroline Wozniacki breezed into the quarters with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over Magdalena Rybarikova.

Here are the key details on where to catch replays of Sunday's action from Melbourne and a reminder of how the day panned out.

TV Info: Eurosport 1 (UK) and ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Tennis Channel Everywhere (U.S.), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Sunday Replay: Eurosport 1 from 1:30 p.m. (GMT); Tennis Channel from 12 p.m. (ET)

Full Results and Schedule: AusOpen.com

Nadal Marches On

After impressing plenty of people with his run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open last season, there was no danger of Nadal taking Schwartzman lightly here.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion started out with a steely determination that was apparent up until the end of the first set. Once he moved 4-3 in front, Nadal stepped it up and broke the Argentinian. From there, the top seed served the set out.

The second set was scruffy, as both players failed to assert themselves while serving, and three breaks each resulted in a second-set tiebreak.

Schwartzman was excellent during the tiebreak and got himself back on level terms. As we can below, courtesy of Eurosport UK, he was delighted:

Meanwhile, the competition's Twitter account paid tribute to how well the 24th seed was playing:

Nadal raised the bar in the third, though, rediscovering his fluency to grab an early break. He served the set out to regain the lead.

The fourth set followed a similar pattern, with Schwartzman unable to get much going with the ball in hand, allowing Nadal to pounce with an early break. As we can see, the Spaniard was in the groove:

After saving a couple of break points at 4-3 in the fourth, Nadal moved a game away from victory.

Schwartzman dug deep to save two match points on his serve, conjuring some brilliant winners in the process. However, Nadal clung on, manufacturing a third match point and capitalising upon it.

Cilic is next in line for Nadal, and the Croatian is having an quietly impressive tournament. After losing the first set against Busta, he dug in to take the second before two tiebreak wins were enough to see out the match.

As the ATP Media Info Twitter account noted, the victory was a landmark one for Cilic:

Of all the big names in action on Sunday, Wozniacki had the most routine outing in Melbourne, as she got past Rybarikova with minimal fuss.

The Dane has lifted her levels in her past two matches and is beginning to showcase the authority and confidence you would expect from a second seed. Next up for her is a meeting with Carla Suarez Navarro, who won a thriller 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 against Anett Kontaveit in the round of 16.

There was also a moment to remember for Kyle Edmund, as he came back from a set down to beat Andreas Seppi 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 and progress into a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in his career.