East-West Shrine Game 2018: Highlights, Top Performers Who Boosted Draft Stock

Saturday's East-West Shrine Game gave NFL general managers, coaches and scouts one of the few opportunities during the draft process to witness prospects go head-to-head.

The Shrine Game and next week's Senior Bowl will be vital in the evaluation process for NFL teams as they look to determine who the best prospects are in the talent pool.

During the week of practice and Saturday's game in Florida, a few players stood out among the rest and boosted their draft stock, including a small-school receiver and a pair of defenders from big-name college programs.

Top Performers Who Boosted Draft Stock

Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa wide receiver Daurice Fountain stood out in the eyes of many during his week at the East-West Shrine Game.

The small-school wideout backed up his impressive showings in practice with a few big plays on Saturday on the way to winning Offensive MVP.

Fountain displayed his quickness on multiple occasions, including this second-quarter reception from Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson that was caught by NFL Network.

The speedy receiver also burst into the spotlight on special teams, as he had the best return of the game in the third quarter that was also captured by NFL Network.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, who went to Northern Iowa, let everyone on Twitter know that they shouldn't sleep on Fountain during the draft process.

Fountain's draft stock will only rise over the next few months thanks to the showcase of his talents over the last week. If he tests well at the NFL Scouting Combine, Fountain could climb even further on draft boards.

Chad Thomas, DE, Miami (FL)

Chad Thomas was one of a few defensive standouts at the Shrine Game, and he'll have another week to impress scouts as he earned a late invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Rotoworld's Josh Norris noted Thomas as one of the three players who separated themselves from the pack during the week in Florida.

The 6'6" edge-rusher recorded 23.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons at Miami (FL) and picked up 4.5 sacks in both his junior and senior seasons.

Thomas came into the Shrine Game off strong performances against Clemson in the ACC Championship and Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl. In his final two collegiate games, Thomas recorded 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

With scouts already starting to buzz about Thomas, he should boost his stock further over the next week in Mobile, Alabama.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado

Colorado may not be the first place NFL teams look for running backs, but they'll have a keen eye on Phillip Lindsay throughout the draft process after his performance at the Shrine Game.

Lindsay earned strong reviews from scouts, according to Dane Brugler of NFL Draft Scout, and he should provide prospective suitors with an impact on the ground, through the air and on special teams.

At 5'8", Lindsay may be turned away from some teams because of his size, but he appears to be a reliable late-round option who could turn some heads in his first year in the NFL.

In his senior season at Colorado, Lindsay ran for 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns on 301 carries, and he touched the ball at least 18 times in each of his 12 games.

During his final two years with the Buffaloes, Lindsay displayed he could make an impact in the passing game with 750 receiving yards on 76 receptions, including 53 catches in his junior year.

Lindsay has shown that he's willing to carry the load or be an important player in specific facets of the offense, which should help his stock rise more before April.

Natrell Jamerson, DB, Wisconsin

The Defensive MVP of the Shrine Game stood out in Saturday's contest thanks to his fumble recovery for a touchdown, which NFL Network gave us a look at.

According to RealGM's Jeff Risdon, Natrell Jamerson also had a pick six during practice and highlighted his ability to shine on special teams.

The Wisconsin product had 10 passes defended and two interceptions as a safety in his senior season after playing his sophomore and junior years at corner.

Jamerson's strong senior season and impressive outing at the Shrine Game will give scouts an idea of what he's capable of in the NFL.

There's more work left to do, but it won't hurt Jamerson that he comes from a football factory in Wisconsin whose pedigree could help the safety in the eyes of NFL evaluators.

