Tom Brady Reportedly Will Start AFC Championship vs. Jaguars Despite Hand Injury

Stew Milne/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite a hand injury, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reported Brady suffered a cut to his throwing hand during a "minor collision" in Wednesday's practice.

Brady is listed as questionable for the game.

Michael Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub (h/t colleague James Stewart), reported Friday that Brady suffered no fracture or ligament damage and that he received four stitches, which should not affect him.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t Good Morning Football) reported running back Rex Burkhead collided with Brady.

The quarterback wore gloves on both hands during Friday's practice and when he addressed the media. When asked about his status for the AFC Championship Game, Brady said, "We'll see," per Reiss.

The 40-year-old—who's seeking his sixth career championship—hasn't missed a game due to injury since tearing his ACL during 2008's opening regular-season contest.

New England is favored to return to the Super Bowl and repeat as champion, per OddsShark, after going 13-3 and earning the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The Pats knocked off the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, while Jacksonville defeated the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers during the postseason.

Brian Hoyer, who signed with New England after it dealt Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline, will serve as Brady's backup Sunday.