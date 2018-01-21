Super Bowl 2018: Final Predictions, Odds Before AFC, NFC Championship Games

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Per OddsShark, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles didn't have lofty preseason expectations.

Their respective over/under win totals were 6.5, 8.5 and eight, respectively. Ten teams had win totals of nine or more, so the trio of teams lagged behind the leaders of the pack.

However, all three teams won their respective divisions and now find themselves in the conference championship round. The New England Patriots, who surpassed their 12.5 over/under win total thanks to a 13-3 record, will join them.

Here's a look at the latest odds and over/under totals for Sunday, per OddsShark, as well as predictions for each game.

Conference Championship Schedule

Sunday, January 21, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 New England Patriots (-7.5, 46 O/U)



Sunday, January 21, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 38.5 O/U)

Super Bowl Schedule



Sunday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC: AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Super Bowl Odds (via OddsShark)

New England Patriots: EVEN

Minnesota Vikings: 9-4

Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-1

Jaguars at Patriots Predictions

Patriots Offense Moves Ball Thanks to RB and TE Play

Look for Patriots running back Dion Lewis and tight end Rob Gronkowski to be the catalysts for the Patriots' offense all game. The Jaguars have two shutdown cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, so feeding the ball through the wideouts may prove difficult.

Therefore, expect the Pats to pound the rock with Lewis (and James White and Rex Burkhead) and target Gronkowski frequently. Gronk in particular is a matchup nightmare for any team, even a Jaguars pass defense that stymied opponents all season.

After the Steelers' Vance McDonald posted 10 catches from the tight end position last Sunday against the Jags, the guess here is that Gronkowski will have similar stats.

WR Keelan Cole and K Josh Lambo Keep Jags Alive

Jaguars wideout Keelan Cole came on strong toward the end of the season. Over the course of a four-week period in December, the rookie amassed 19 catches for 442 yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

He also came up big in the divisional round against the Pittsburgh Steelers as his 45-yard reception early in the fourth quarter (with two defenders in the area) set up a huge touchdown to give the Jags a two-score lead. Don't be surprised if Cole comes up big yet again this Sunday.

As for Jags kicker Josh Lambo, the Patriots give up a ton of yards but not a lot of points, as they are bottom five in the NFL in the former category but top five in the latter.

Therefore, the Jags could move the ball into New England territory on multiple occasions only to see these drives stall before the end zone.

Should that be the case, then kicker Josh Lambo might be called upon. The former San Diego Charger and midseason pickup has done well for Jacksonville, making 21 of 22 field goals this season (including playoffs).

Patriots 27, Jaguars 16

The Jaguars overcame two disadvantages last Sunday against Pittsburgh. First, they won on a road in the tough environment with raucous fans. Second, their inexperience played no part in a 45-42 win over a Steelers team that has been to the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

That being said, it's hard to see Jacksonville overcoming those obstacles for a second straight week, especially against a Patriots team that arguably has the NFL's best coaching staff. Furthermore, the Pats have the offensive personnel to give the vaunted Jags defense fits.

In the end, Lewis and Gronkowski will be the keys to the Pats' third AFC title in four years.

Vikings at Eagles Predictions



Minnesota Passing Attack Wins Its Fair Share of Battles

One of the biggest surprises of the entire 2017 season was the fact that the Minnesota Vikings owned one of the league's best passing attacks. Per Football Outsiders, Minnesota ranked third in pass-offense efficiency behind only the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

Vikings signal-caller Case Keenum has been fantastic in his own right this year, and he's formed an incredible rapport with wideout Adam Thielen (team leader with 91 catches and 1,276 receiving yards) in addition to wideout Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph (each tied for the team lead in touchdowns with eight).

The Eagles' secondary has been more hit than miss this year, but it is not invincible. Look for Minnesota to have success through the air Sunday en route to taking an early lead.

Eagles Claw Back Late with Short Passes and Successful Runs

The guess here is that the Eagles will want to pound the ball with running backs Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount off the bat, with some short passes (perhaps out of the run-pass option) mixed in.

If the Vikings jump out to an early advantage, however, then the Eagles may have to change their game plan. If that's the case, look for Eagles running back Corey Clement to play a big part in providing the offense with a big spark.

The rookie out of Wisconsin rushed for 4.3 yards per carry and somehow found the end zone six times on just 84 touches this year. He also showed adept pass-catching ability in the playoffs thanks to five receptions for 31 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

Look for Clement to find more playing time and give his team some life.

Vikings 17, Eagles 16

This game should be a defensive slugfest that goes down to the wire. It can go either way.

Although the Vikings offense has been fantastic, the strong Eagles defense isn't just going to keel over, especially in front of its home crowd.

In the end, however, the Vikings passing game will make one big play or two more than the Eagles, who have been shaky on offense ever since starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Week 14.

A late Kai Forbath field goal will prove to be the winning score.