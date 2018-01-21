NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: Live-Stream Guide, Expert Picks and TV Info

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Only two teams (the 1992-1995 Dallas Cowboys and 2001-2004 New England Patriots) have won three Super Bowls in four seasons, but this year's version of the Pats can also etch its name on that list.

Only two teams (the 1990 New York Giants and 2000 Baltimore Ravens) in the last 30 years have won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who started the regular season as a backup, but the Philadelphia Eagles can be the third.

No team has ever won (or hosted) a Super Bowl in its own stadium, but the Minnesota Vikings can be the first.

No team has ever won (or played) in a Super Bowl after going 10 games under .500 in the previous season, but the Jacksonville Jaguars can be the first.

It will be interesting to see which one of these teams cements its name in NFL history. Until then, here's a look at the television and live-stream information for the remainder of the playoffs as well as a look at who the experts are picking (via NFL Pick Watch). Then, you can find four notable playoff storylines below.

Conference Championship Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Information and Odds

Sunday, January 21, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 New England Patriots



Sunday, January 21, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go: No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles



Super Bowl Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Information

Sunday, February 4, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, nbcsports.com and the NBC Sports app: AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Expert Picks

Clear majorities exist for the AFC and NFC title picks. Per NFL Pick Watch, 82 percent of experts took the Patriots to win the AFC Championship, while 79 percent selected the Vikings to take the NFC title.

Only three experts (Dan Graziano of ESPN, Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus and Mark Mravic of The MMQB) were bold enough to pick both underdogs (the Jaguars and Eagles) to win.

Four Conference Championship Storylines

Super Bowl Slump

The Vikings, Jaguars and Eagles have never won a Super Bowl in their respective franchise histories. Minnesota made the Super Bowl four times in the 1970s but lost each appearance by 10 or more points.

The Eagles were favored in Super Bowl XV but lost 27-10. In 2004, they ran into the Patriots buzzsaw and lost Super Bowl XXXIX 24-21. Unlike Minnesota and Jacksonville, Philadelphia can claim an NFL championship, as it beat the Green Bay Packers in 1960 before the Super Bowl era began six years later.

The Jags made the AFC title game twice in their first five years of existence in the late 1990s but were soundly defeated both times. Their conference title appearance Sunday will mark the first time they've been back since 1999.

if the Jaguars win, then we are guaranteed to see a team win its first Super Bowl. If the Pats win, then at least the Eagles or Vikings will get a shot.

Quest for the Mountain Top

The Patriots made the Super Bowl twice in 1985 and 1996 but couldn't come away with the Lombardi Trophy. However, they've won five Super Bowls in a 16-year span and are going for No. 6 this year.

The Pats are currently tied with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers with five Super Bowls apiece. They are all tied in second place and looking up at the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently have six.

A Super Bowl win here will tie them with Pittsburgh. If the Pats win the conference title game and lose in the Super Bowl, however, New England would still become the only team in NFL history to make 10 Super Bowls. Right now, they are first in league history with nine (5-4 record).

Last To First

The 1999 St. Louis Rams went from 4-12 and last in the NFC West (and second-last in the entire NFC) to 13-3, first place and a Super Bowl title.

The only team that finished with a better regular-season record than the Rams in 1999 (the Jaguars, who lost in the AFC title game) has a chance to one-up those Rams this year.

If the Jags win the Super Bowl, they'll be the first team in league history to go 10 games under .500 and take the Lombardi Trophy the next season. Even making the Super Bowl would be a remarkable accomplishment, as no team has gone worse than 4-12 the year before and made the big game the following year.

Like those Rams, the Jaguars can be the second team in league history to miss the NFL playoffs for nine or more straight seasons before immediately winning the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams didn't make the postseason from 1990-1998. The Jags haven't been in the playoffs since 2007.

Battle of the Former Backups (and Teammates)

Case Keenum and Nick Foles were teammates on the 2015 St. Louis Rams, but they'll now face off Sunday with a Super Bowl trip on the line.

Both players found themselves in the starting lineup under unfortunate circumstances. Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford suffered a knee injury and only played in two games this year. Meanwhile, Nick Foles found himself calling signals after starter Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 against the Rams.

Keenum has been fantastic in Bradford's stead this year, tossing 22 touchdown passes and completing over 67.6 percent of his attempts.

Foles has been up and down: He threw four touchdowns against the New York Giants in Week 15 and completed 23 of 30 passes against the Falcons in the playoffs, but he struggled in Weeks 16 and 17 with a 47 percent completion rate, two interceptions and just one touchdown.

Neither player has made it this deep into the playoffs before, so it will be interesting to see how they fare Sunday.