NFL Playoffs 2018: Schedule, Odds and Final Predictions for AFC, NFC Games

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

This year marks the fourth time in the past 20 NFL seasons that three teams with 13-3 records or better made the conference championship round (it also happened in 1998, 1999 and 2004).

The New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each accomplished that feat this year, while the Jacksonville Jaguars improved by seven wins over last season to end at 10-6.

Oddly enough, this is the second time three of the four remaining teams have been part of that accomplishment: the Vikings were 15-1 in 1998, and the Pats and Eagles respectively went 14-2 and 13-3 in 2004. The Jaguars also finished 14-2 in 1999.

These four teams earned their way to the top this year thanks to top-scoring defenses (each finished top five in fewest points allowed) and strong and timely offensive play.

Here's a look at the schedule and latest odds for the conference championship round, per OddsShark, as well as picks for each game.

Conference Championship Schedule and Odds

Sunday, January 21, 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 New England Patriots (-7.5, 46 O/U)



Sunday, January 21, 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 2 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 38.5 O/U)

Jacksonville at New England

The Patriots will win this game thanks to running back Dion Lewis and tight end Rob Gronkowski, both of whom can present serious problems for the Jaguars defense.

Jacksonville has not fared well against the run this year, as it allowed 4.3 yards per carry (the fifth-worst mark in the NFL). Per Football Outsiders, they finished as the 26th-ranked team in run-defense efficiency.

Meanwhile, Lewis rushed for 5.0 yards per carry this year, second only to Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints among running backs. The Pats also have the luxury of turning to James White and Rex Burkhead to change the pace.

Although the Jags pass defense has been fantastic all year (conceding a league-low 170 passing yards per game), it has showed vulnerabilities in the latter part of the season.

Jacksonville allowed 37 offensive points to the San Francisco 49ers as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 21-for-30 with 242 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 16. In the divisional round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jags gave up 469 passing yards and five scores to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

One of his favorite targets was Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who caught 10 passes for 112 yards. McDonald is a solid tight end, but he is no Gronkowski (admittedly, no one beside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in Gronk's league).

It will be tough for New England's top two wideouts (Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan) to get anything going against shutdown corners Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, but their services won't be needed as much, with Lewis and Gronkowski having solid games.

The Jaguars offense could find success against a Patriots defense that allowed the fourth-most yards in the league. Also, it's hard to bet against running back Leonard Fournette after he crushed the Steelers to the tune of 109 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Pats offense is just too strong and presents serious mismatches. New England will do just enough to come away with a two-score win.

Pick: Patriots 27, Jaguars 16

Minnesota at Philadelphia



Look for the Vikings to jump out to an early lead thanks to some big plays from wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Those two finished in the top 11 among qualified wide receivers in Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement (DYAR) this year, per Football Outsiders, and they create serious issues for any team.

The Eagles allowed just 6.5 yards per pass attempt this year, which ranked third in the league, but they also allowed some big chunk plays this year, namely a 75-yard touchdown to Tyrell Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers and 57-, 67- and 77-yard scores to the New York Giants.

Thielen and Diggs are no strangers to big plays. Thielen hauled in five passes of 40 yards or more this year, including a 65-yard touchdown. Diggs, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of the Minneapolis Miracle.



They will need to come up big, as the running game may have some struggles against Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and a stout front seven.

Per Football Outsiders, Philly finished first in adjusted line yards (2.99) and running back yards allowed per carry (3.35).

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman gave them problems in the divisional round (79 yards on 10 carries), but the normally solid Devonta Freeman was held to just seven yards on 10 rushes. The Eagles' ability to slow Freeman down played a big part in a 15-10 win.

On offense, look for some unsung heroes to emerge, namely running back Corey Clement. It's a bit of a bit of a reach considering the rookie out of Wisconsin has touched the ball 10 or more times in just three games (two of which were blowouts), but it's as good a time as any to add another dimension to the offense and give him more of a shot.

He also might be the best running back on the roster. Clement runs with fantastic energy and was efficient with his opportunities (4.3 yards per carry and six TDs on 84 touches).

The Eagles gave him shots in the passing game last time out as well. He caught five passes for 31 yards. Clement could be the Eagles' X-factor Sunday.

The Philadelphia offense as a whole, however, may struggle. The Minnesota defense is top 10 in rushing yards allowed per carry and first in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Although the Eagles moved the ball well in the divisional round, it resulted in only 15 points. The offense has scored just 34 combined points in the team's past three games, although Philadelphia did rest some starters for part of its Week 17 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota has a team-of-destiny feel. That probably happens when you get a 61-yard walk-off touchdown to win a playoff game. Look for the Vikings to win a close, defensive contest.

Pick: Vikings 17, Eagles 16