Dana White Talks Odds of Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, More Stars Fighting in 2018

UFC President Dana White spoke favorably Saturday regarding the odds of Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre fighting for UFC in 2018.

In an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter (h/t MMAjunkie), White was given the betting odds of whether Lesnar, Jones, St-Pierre, Ronda Rousey and either Nick or Nate Diaz will compete for UFC over the next year.

White took the "yes" on Lesnar, Jones, St-Pierre and the Diaz brothers, while taking the "no" on only Rousey.

Rousey has arguably been UFC's top draw in recent years along with Conor McGregor, but her UFC career is in flux after losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Per USA Today's Martin Rogers, rumors have swirled that Rousey is getting ready to embark on a professional wrestling career in WWE, which may have contributed to White's lack of confidence in her returning to the Octagon.

Lesnar also has a WWE connection, as he is currently the promotion's Universal champion.

The 40-year-old former UFC Heavyweight champion hasn't fought since UFC 200 in 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision.

That result was later changed to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene. Lesnar was then suspended for one year, but as of July 2017, his suspension was still frozen because he had not yet re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool, per Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting.

Lesnar and Jones called each other out after Jones' UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier last year, which led to speculation regarding a fight between them.

That was quickly squashed, however, when Jones failed a drug test related to UFC 214. After that, White suggested Jones' UFC career could be over.

St-Pierre returned to the Octagon at UFC 217 in November 2017 after a four-year layoff to defeat Michael Bisping by submission.

He then vacated the UFC Middleweight Championship after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

Nate Diaz has not fought since losing to McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016, while Nick Diaz's last bout was a no-contest against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015.