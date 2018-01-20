Alabama Parade 2018: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

David Goldman/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated its 2017-18 national championship Saturday with a parade culminating at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The parade occurred 12 days after the Tide thrillingly defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

As seen in the following photo courtesy of ABC 33/40's Stu McCann, Bama fans came out in force to support their team:

Before the parade started, video of the title game's second half was played on a big screen outside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

As evidenced by this video from WVTM 13, fans were once again pumped the see the championship-clinching play in which quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown:

The parade itself was highlighted by players, coaches and staff marching through the streets of Tuscaloosa and receiving nonstop ovations from the Alabama faithful.

Alabama Athletics provided video of team captains tossing miniature footballs to the crowd and carrying the championship trophy:

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, arrived in style, sitting on the back of a $130,000 Mercedes-Benz:

Saban has won six national championships as a head coach, including five during his time at Alabama.

That made him a featured part of the celebration once the parade reached the steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It began with Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne saying: "We don't have the best college football coach in the country. We've got the best coach in the country. Do we not?" according to Jon Cooper of Saturday Down South.

Saban then took the stage:

Per Marq Burnett of SEC Country, Saban said, "I could never, ever be prouder of a group for what they were able to accomplish this season."

Never one to dwell on past accomplishments or to rest on his laurels, Saban added, "Let everybody know that we're not finished yet," according to Chandler Rome of the Anniston Star.

The festivities concluded in fitting fashion, as Saban joined his players in singing Queen's "We Are the Champions" while confetti rained down:

Alabama has won the national championship in two of the past three years, and it will return plenty of key starters next season. Perhaps the biggest question will be whether Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts will begin the season as starting quarterback.

None of that mattered Saturday, however, as the focus was solely on celebrating a season that featured a familiar conclusion.