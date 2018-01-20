Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Deal Reportedly Done

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly on the verge of completing his transfer to Manchester United after Henrikh Mkhitaryan agreed to move to the Emirates Stadium in exchange.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein reported on some of the deal's finer details on Saturday after Mkhitaryan's agreement was previously cited as an obstacle to the move:

United look to have tied up the signature of a two-time Arsenal Player of the Year, while there are questions to be asked as to whether Gunners chief Arsene Wenger can turn Mkhitaryan's dipped form around.

Wenger told the media after Saturday's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace he expects the transfer to be wrapped up over the next few days:

"I expect it to happen, maybe. But I cannot announce it. In the next 48 hours, it will be decided one way or another. With these kind of things, as long as it is not over the line, you cannot say that it will happen. The negotiations become more and more longer and edgy as well because every detail becomes public nowadays. I cannot say it will happen or not happen. If you want to have a bet… it could happen."

ESPN's Alex Shaw echoed the same sentiment shared by others in that negotiating a deal to include no exchange of money seems to be a coup on United's part, despite there being six months left on Sanchez's Arsenal deal:

The Chile international endured a disappointing first half to the 2017-18 campaign as he wore into the final phases of his existing contract, but United will be hopeful of coaxing out the best he has to offer once again.

Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney saw it as a good deal from Arsenal's perspective, too, with the club facing the prospect of losing Sanchez for nothing in the summer:

Manchester City were reported to be in the hunt for Sanchez, but he'll now have his opportunity to help the Red Devils hound down the 12-point void that separates the two rivals.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp backed Mkhitaryan to succeed again after he splits way with United manager Jose Mourinho, via Sky Bet:

Mkhitaryan has been seen as the key to making this deal happen, and after 18 months at Old Trafford, the Armenia international looks to have a fresh start in the Premier League.