La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 20 Matches

Title contenders Atletico Madrid and Valencia both dropped points in La Liga on Saturday. Atleti were held at home by Girona, while Los Che were stunned by relegation candidates Las Palmas.

Elsewhere, Sevilla put three past Espanyol, while Villarreal moved into the top four above champions Real Madrid after beating Levante at home. The Yellow Submarine have played a game less than Los Blancos, who are in action against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Leaders Barcelona now look increasingly likely to take the title off Los Merengues, after Atletico's stalemate gives the Blaugrana the chance to go 11 points clear if they beat Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Here are the final scores from Saturday's matches:

Espanyol 0-3 Sevilla

0-3 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Girona

Madrid 1-1 Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Las Palmas 2-1 Valencia

Here's what those results mean for the updated table:

1. Barcelona: 51

2. Atletico Madrid: 43

3. Valencia: 40

4. Villarreal: 34

5. Real Madrid: 32

6. Sevilla: 32

7. Getafe: 27

8. Girona: 27

9. Real Betis: 27

10. Eibar: 27

11. Athletic Bilbao: 26

12. Celta Vigo: 25

13. Leganes: 24

14. Espanyol: 24

15. Real Sociedad: 23

16. Levante: 18

17. Alaves: 18

18. Deportivo La Coruna: 16

19. Las Palmas: 14

20. Malaga: 11

Atletico missed the chance to cut the gap at the top to six points after attacking midfielder Portu hit a late equaliser 17 minutes from time. Los Rojiblancos had led since the 34th minute when striker Diego Costa's header released Antoine Griezmann to score.

Costa has been making an impact in the final third since his return from Chelsea was made official in January, per Squawka Football:

Atleti have more firepower but are still finding ways to drop crucial points.

Valencia are 11 points adrift of Barca after Jonathan Calleri inspired Las Palmas to a notable win. The Argentinian forward created a goal for Jonathan Viera in the 20th minute, before doubling the lead from the penalty spot eight minutes after the break.

In the process, Calleri completed a rare double for his team, per OptaJose:

Los Che had gone in front early when Santi Mina found the net in the fifth minute. The league's official Twitter account detailed how much Mina likes scoring against Las Palmas:

Valencia were coasting until former Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Paulista was shown a second yellow card after giving away the penalty Calleri converted. Portuguese defender Ruben Vezo was also dismissed for a second booking three minutes from time.

By snapping a six-match losing run, Las Palmas boosted their admittedly still slim chances of survival. Meanwhile, Valencia will be left to rue the cost of losing discipline and falling off the pace in the pursuit of Barcelona.

A penalty also helped Villarreal on the way to a win over Levante. Manu Trigueros scored from the spot on 26 minutes before Denis Cheryshev made it 2-0 in the second half.

Roger Marti got one back for the visitors deep into injury time after putting away a penalty conceded by Italian centre-back Daniele Bonera.

This Villarreal side lacks the quality of some of the previous vintages, but it's still a smartly put-together group led well by manager Javier Calleja.

Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Luis Muriel were all on the scoresheet as Sevilla turned on the style at the RCDE Stadium. The fluent and adventurous display showed the attacking quality manager Vincenzo Montella has to work with.

Meanwhile, Espanyol suffered a natural letdown after beating Catalan rivals Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday.

Barca lost in midweek but now look more likely than ever to add another league title once this campaign concludes.