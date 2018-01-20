Shaq's Son Shareef O'Neal Says He's Cavs Fan, but He'd Want to Play for Lakers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2018

Crossroads School's Shareef O'Neal #23 in action against Cambridge Rindge and Latin during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Saturday, January 14,, 2017, in Springfield, MA.. Cambridge Rindge and Latin won. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Highly touted high school basketball star Shareef O'Neal said Friday that his dream is to follow in the footsteps of his father, Shaquille O'Neal, and play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The younger O'Neal told TMZ Sports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are his favorite team and LeBron James is his favorite player, but his preference is to get drafted by the Lakers.

O'Neal is a University of Arizona commit who is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

The L.A. native is also ranked as the No. 32 overall prospect, No. 9 power forward and No. 3 player from the state of California in the Class of 2018.

O'Neal said the Lakers would be the ideal landing spot for him because his family lives in Los Angeles and would be able to see him play often.

Regardless of where he ends up, though, O'Neal said any team drafting him and giving him a chance to play would be a "blessing."

O'Neal is a standout at Crossroads School in L.A., and he is currently the crown jewel of Arizona's 2018 recruiting class.

If he does end up with the Lakers, he would have a huge legacy to live up to, as Shaq won three championships and three NBA Finals MVP awards in Los Angeles.

