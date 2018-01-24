FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Neymar, Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard Top TOTW 19

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The FIFA 18 gods have smiled upon Ultimate Team's attacking selection for Team of the Week 19, with Neymar, Sergio Aguero and Eden Hazard all making the cut in the latest batch of in-form upgrades.

Paris Saint-Germain kingpin Neymar put four past Dijon last Wednesday and leads the parade with a new 95-rated card after missing out on a place in the Team of the Year.

Premier League fans will be happy to see Aguero boosted with a devastating 92-rated in-form after his hat-trick against Newcastle United, and Hazard's brace in Saturday's 4-0 beating of Brighton & Hove Albion earns him a spot.

Along with Neymar, another inclusion Ligue 1 players will want to keep an eye out for is Nabil Fekir's 92 in-form, awarded after he scored and assisted in Lyon's 2-1 win over PSG on Sunday, his second goal in five days.

Elsewhere in Europe's top leagues, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's supremely rounded attributes get a boost to 85 overall after scoring twice in Lazio's 5-1 win over Chievo. Bundesliga stars Thomas Muller and Matthias Ginter feature after scoring in wins for Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach, respectively.

EA Sports released the TOTW 19 lineup in full on Wednesday:

TOTW 19 cards will be available in packs for one week from 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

Neymar

An 8-0 rout of Dijon last Wednesday saw four PSG players get on the scoresheet, but Neymar was responsible for half the onslaught and set up another two of his side's goals.

An inch-perfect free-kick and a one-man demolition both featured among the Brazilian's quartet of strikes, and Goal provided a look at Neymar's plunderous performance:

Not all those goals came with a happy outcome, however, as Get French Football reported Neymar's decision to net a fourth with his 83rd-minute penalty didn't go down well with all of the Parc des Princes:

Neymar's new 95-rated card now boasts a sickening base dribbling stat of 98, also receiving a one-point boost for 95 pace. It's no surprise to see the biggest improvements fall in his base shooting, however, which breaks the 90 mark.

This card alone is sure to tempt FUT players into investing this week, with the Brazilian's latest in-form likely to sit as one of the best left wing options that will be released.

Sergio Aguero

A third TOTW in-form of the year sees Aguero climb to 92 overall after he sunk three in Manchester City's clinical 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Argentinian has been in superb form for the Citizens of late and followed up his prime Premier League display with a goal against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Match of the Day summarised his prolific vein of form:



Already a popular option among teams with a Premier League-based attack, managers are sure to covet Aguero's new in-form comprising 93 base shooting, of which manager Pep Guardiola is certainly a fan:

After his pace has been upgraded to 90, Aguero has now passed that mark in three stat fields—he also has 92 dribbling—while his base passing has received a three-point bump to 82, further papering over one of his cracks.

Aguero's 27 base defence still isn't anything to write home about, but the rest of the City star's 92 edition is sure to contend as a new must-have.

Eden Hazard

Hazard impressed immensely off the left wing in Chelsea's 4-0 drubbing of Brighton on Sunday and returns to that position for his second Team of the Week selection this year, upgraded to a 93 overall.

Hazard's first TOTW pick placed him in attacking midfield, but some preferring a Premier League attack may be pleased to see the Belgium international return to provide a wing alternative.

It took Hazard only three minutes to open the scoring at the Amex Stadium, and Hazard received due credit from WhoScored.com after adding a second in the one-sided win:

A three-point increase and two-point increase to Hazard's base shooting and passing, respectively, mean four of his six base attributes are now 90 or higher, although his 68-rated physical is still something of a weakness.

Nevertheless, with 93 base pace, 95 base dribbling and the fact Hazard's 92-rated Team of the Group Stage card boasted 95 acceleration, defenders may rarely get close enough for that to matter.