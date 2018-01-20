Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Knicks Reportedly Not in Contact with Hornets for PG

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 17: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on January 17, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have reportedly not held "substantive discussions" with the Charlotte Hornets about a trade for point guard Kemba Walker.

On Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported the Hornets are interested in trade talks with the Knicks, who have first-round picks and rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina among their assets, but that New York doesn't appear ready to "meet Charlotte's desired return," which includes taking on a bad contract, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Walker responded to the rumors Friday by saying he'd be "pretty upset" to get moved by the franchise that selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, per AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today:

"This is where I got my opportunity. Seven years in now, I've been here for seven years. I do a lot with the community, of course. I've gotten to know a lot of the fans. A lot of the fans have a lot of love for me, as well as I've got love for them. Of course I'm going to be tied to this place. This is kind of where I've grown up. This is definitely home.

"I'm here right now. I've put my heart and soul into this team, this city, and that's what I'm going to do until everything is over."

Walker is averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds through 41 games this season. He ranks seventh among qualified point guards in player efficiency rating, ahead of the Washington Wizards' John Wall, among others, according to ESPN.com.

The 27-year-old New York City native is also under contract through the 2018-19 season with a reasonable $12 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

All those factors make him an ideal fit for the Knicks alongside Kristaps Porzingis, but, at least for now, it doesn't sound like a blockbuster deal is imminent.

