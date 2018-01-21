Jaguars vs. Patriots: Final Odds, Spread Picks for AFC Championship Game 2018

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The hand injury New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suffered at a midweek practice is steeped in mystery.

Brady did not talk about it Friday, when he met the media at a press conference prior to the AFC Championship Game between his Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was wearing a glove on his right hand, and the tight-lipped nature of the quarterback, head coach Bill Belichick and the team has led to nothing but speculation about the injury.

Brian Dowling of the Boston Herald spoke to Philadelphia-based hand surgeon Pedro Beredjiklian, who said the injury could be anything from a cut to a lacerated tendon.

"It could be pretty significant," Beredjiklian said. "It's his dominant hand. If it's a simple skin laceration, he'll be fine. If he lacerated a tendon in his hand, it's a big problem. If he hits the hand on an offensive lineman's helmet and he opens the wound up, it could be a big problem. He's got to protect it, but it's his throwing hand, so he's in a bit of a bind."

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

It's all speculation. Brady could play the game without incident or he could find himself on the sidelines if he can't grip the football or injures the hand further. The Patriots never give anything away, but Brady's demeanor did not indicate a serious injury.

The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites in the conference title game, according to OddsShark, and the total is listed at 45.5 points.

If Brady is healthy enough to play effectively, the Patriots have a huge advantage at the quarterback position. Brady had a 32-8 TD-interception ratio during the regular season, and he is coming off a three-TD performance in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans. The 40-year-old has thrown 21 touchdown passes at home this season while tossing just two interceptions.

Blake Bortles has been an improved quarterback this year, and he helped the Jaguars win the AFC South and advance to the conference title game.

However, he was ineffective in Jacksonville's 10-3 wild-card victory over the Buffalo Bills, with 87 passing yards. He was much better against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the divisional round, when he threw for 214 yards and one touchdown. But any variation from that performance is likely to put the Jaguars at a disadvantage Sunday.

If Jacksonville is going to come away with the win and go to the Super Bowl, the Jaguars' hard-hitting and aggressive defense is going to have to come through.

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Jacksonville ranked second behind the Minnesota Vikings in yards allowed, and the Jaguars generate a tremendous pass rush with Calais Campbell (14.5 regular-season sacks), Yannick Ngakoue (12.0 sacks), Malik Jackson (8.0 sacks) and Dante Fowler (8.0 sacks).

The Jags also have a pair of hard-hitting linebackers in Telvin Smith and Myles Jack, who combined for 192 regular-season tackles, and both returned fumbles for touchdowns. Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye do outstanding jobs in coverage.

The Jaguars have a slew of excellent defensive players, but they will have to come through with a peak effort to slow down tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Dion Lewis and wideouts Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks.

Prediction

If Brady's injury turns out to be serious, that would change everything. Having Brian Hoyer play in place of Brady would be a painful development for the Patriots and their coaching staff.

That does not seem likely, and the Patriots are in their element. They are playing to go to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl title.

Look for Jacksonville to give New England a close battle for 30 minutes, but Belichick and Brady will take over from there.

New England takes the AFC title game 35-17, meaning the Patriots and the over are the way to go.