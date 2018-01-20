Australian Open 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Top seed Simona Halep survived a huge scare to beat American Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open on Saturday.

Men's second seed Roger Federer had no such trouble, as he booked his spot in the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Richard Gasquet, while Novak Djokovic downed Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Day 6 was the end of the road for Maria Sharapova in her first Melbourne appearance after her doping ban, as she was beaten 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour by the superb Angelique Kerber.

All the stats and scores from the day's action can be found at the Australian Open's official website.

Saturday Recap

Halep had to save three match points on her way to victory in three hours and 45 minutes over unseeded Davis.

She served for the match at 8-7 ahead in the decider but was unable to earn the victory, and she then had to recover from 0-40 down with world No. 76 Davis 11-10 ahead.

Romanian Halep finally served out the match after breaking Davis' defences to move 14-13 clear, and she sealed victory two hours and 22 minutes after the deciding set began.

BBC Sport's David Law provided a pithy summary of a remarkable occasion:

Federer, 36, was on court for just short of two hours as he registered a third consecutive straight-sets victory at the 2018 Australian Open.

His serve was effectively untouchable for most of the match, with Gasquet unable to earn a break point until late in the third set when the Frenchman was able to get back level at 4-4.

But there was to be no epic comeback as Federer then claimed the match on Gasquet's serve at 5-4 ahead with a typically stunning backhand, per Eurosport UK:

Despite the convincing scoreline, Djokovic's victory over Ramos Vinolas was far from serene.

A six-time champion in Melbourne, the Serbian star had to take a medical timeout early in the second set on the Margaret Court Arena to receive treatment on his hip.

After the victory he played down the issue, per tennis writer Carole Bouchard:

And, although the match lasted the best part of two-and-a-half hours and Djokovic's serve occasionally looked vulnerable, the former world No. 1 did more than enough in the end to reach the fourth round.

He managed to save all six of the break points earned by Ramos Vinolas and claimed five of his own, while his 37 winners to the Spaniard's 21 proved decisive.