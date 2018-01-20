CHAN 2018: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Saturday

AFP/Getty Images

Congo beat Burkina Faso 2-0 on Saturday to secure their spot in the 2018 African Nations Championship quarter-finals, establishing a two-point cushion over Angola at the top of Group D.

Manager Barthelemy Ngatsono's side made it two wins from two, defeating Burkina Faso thanks to goals from Carof Bakoua and Kader Bidimbou.

That win came after Angola temporarily moved to the top of Group D following their narrow 1-0 defeat of Cameroon, extending their own unbeaten start to the tournament.

Captain Ricardo Job Estevao's 30th-minute penalty gave Angola their first win of CHAN 2018, and manager Srdjan Vasiljevic's men are still yet to concede a goal after 180 minutes.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's results from the 2018 African Nations Championship, complete with updated Group D standings and a recap of the day's highlights.

Saturday's Results

Angola 1-0 Cameroon

Congo 2-0 Burkina Faso

Group D Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Congo: 6 (+3)

2. Angola: 4 (+1)

3. Burkina Faso: 1 (-2)

4. Cameroon: 0 (-2)

Recap

Congo and Angola are on course for a mighty collision on Wednesday in a matchup that will decide which team tops Group D.

Bakoua showed good reactions to dispatch Congo's first on Saturday, and BBC Africa's Nick Cavell confirmed a win alone would be enough to guarantee they'd advance:

But the Congolese didn't stop pressing there and netted a second injury time through Bidimbou, leaving Burkina Faso on the verge of exiting the tournament.

With only one round of matches remaining in the group stage, they need to beat Cameroon on Wednesday and must hope for Congo to beat Angola, with a three-goal swing needed to send them through on goal difference.

Cameroon manager Rigobert Song disputed his side's loss, protesting the penalty awarded to Angola, per ESPN FC.

Bertrand Owundi was pulled up for a push in the Cameroon area, and Angola captain Job took it upon himself to convert. SuperSport's Usher Komugisha confirmed the loser's elimination:

Cameroon fell to a penalty decision for the second match in succession and as a result are ousted from competition at the group stage for the first time in their history.