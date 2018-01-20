Dana White Declines to Say Whether Conor McGregor Will Lose UFC Title Belt

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2018

Conor McGregor holds up his title belts after he defeated Eddie Alvarez during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 205, early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White did not say whether Conor McGregor would be stripped of his remaining UFC title.

Per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, White told reporters at TD Garden on Friday that the winner of the fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York, would be the "undisputed" lightweight champion.                 

However, White didn't directly address taking away the title from McGregor. 

"I have no update [on McGregor]," White said. "The winner of this fight will be the champion."

McGregor hasn't defended the lightweight title since he defeated Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 at UFC 205 to win the belt. 

White did note that McGregor has been talking about a comeback in August or September, but the organization needed to make a lightweight championship fight because "it's not fair to the rest of the guys in the division" to hold up the title for nearly two years. 

The Notorious last fought against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 in a boxing match, which he lost via technical knockout in the 10th round. 

McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold championships in two different weight classes at the same time following his UFC 205 victory. He was also the featherweight champion, but the organization stripped him of that title two weeks after he took the lightweight belt.                      

