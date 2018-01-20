Eden Hazard Brace Powers Chelsea to Easy Win vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Eden Hazard starred for Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday as they strolled to a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Blues flew out of the traps as Hazard and Willian both struck inside the opening six minutes. Brighton, however, were irked at referee Jon Moss as they had two strong penalty shouts waved away in the first period.

After the break, Brighton pushed on and created some chances to get back into the game. But they were profligate and eventually punished by Hazard, who netted a brilliant third 13 minutes from time. Victor Moses added the gloss to the scoreline with a minute left.

The three points take Chelsea up into third position ahead of Liverpool, who play Swansea City on Monday.

The opening six minutes of this encounter set the tone for a frantic half of football at the Amex, with Chelsea making the most of their early dominance.

They were ahead inside three minutes. Moses scampered down the right flank, and his cross deflected into the path of Hazard, who shifted the ball brilliantly on to his right foot before lashing a strike past Mathew Ryan.

Per Sky Sports Statto, it was a landmark goal for Hazard:

Not content with the one goal, the Blues were on the front foot again immediately and netted a delightful second.

Hazard was involved again, as he flicked the ball into the path of Michy Batshuayi, who in turn delicately touched it into Willian. The Brazilian picked his spot and thudded his effort past Ryan from the edge of the box.

Here's a look at the interchanges between the front three that lead to the second:

While Chelsea remained a threat on the counter, Brighton didn't give up, and the home supporters were furious to see two penalty appeals turned down by referee Jon Moss.

The first came when Willy Caballero, replacing the injured Thibaut Courtois on the day, appeared to trip Ezequiel Schelotto in the area. Later in the half, the full-back was bundled over again by Tiemoue Bakayoko, but yet once again nothing was given by Moss.

Journalist Dan Levene offered his opinion on the two controversial calls in the first period:

In truth, Chelsea may have extended their lead before half time, as Ryan was on hand to keep out strikes from Batshuayi and Willian. But manager Antonio Conte would've been delighted to see the Blues get in with a two-goal lead intact.

Both sides were on the front foot at the start of the second period. First Davy Propper headed against the bar for the Seagulls, then Willian's free-kick was tipped on to the post by Ryan.

Schelotto continued to be involved, and he really should've halved the deficit when the ball broke for him in the area. He could only prod his effort straight at Caballero.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey was enjoying the Brighton man's display:

Any hopes of a fightback were extinguished after 77 minutes, though, as Hazard sprinkled more stardust on the Amex surface.

The Belgian was played in by Willian, and with defenders on the back-foot, he drove into the area and finished coolly past Ryan in front of the Chelsea supporters.

These numbers from OptaJoe referenced another landmark the No. 10 had surpassed for the Blues:

The third goal gave Chelsea a cushion in the final stages, and they were able to play with freedom. They added more insult to injury for Brighton in the dying embers as substitute Charly Musonda lofted a pinpoint pass into Moses' path before the wing-back tucked home left-footed.

It capped a tremendous day for the Blues. With no Courtois, no Alvaro Morata, no Pedro and no real potency in front of goal in recent weeks, this had the potential to be a tricky outing for Chelsea. Conte will be delighted with how easy they made it look.