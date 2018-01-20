Lakers Beat Pacers Despite Shooting 14 Percent from Free-Throw Line

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers set an interesting NBA record during their 99-86 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, they had the worst free-throw percentage ever (14.3) in a game by a team with at least 10 attempts:

Jordan Clarkson made both of the Lakers' free throws in the win, going 2-of-3. The rest of the team combined to go 0-of-11, with no player having more than three attempts.

After hearing about Los Angeles' woes from the stripe, Clarkson appeared stunned.

"Oh s--t," he said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "For real? Dang, that's crazy. We got to fix that. We got to [work] in the gym."

The Lakers played Friday night without Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Though even with that group, they have been the worst free-throw shooting team in the NBA this season at 68.8 percent.