Lakers Beat Pacers Despite Shooting 14 Percent from Free-Throw Line

Lakers Beat Pacers Despite Shooting 14 Percent from Free-Throw LineJanuary 20, 2018
The Los Angeles Lakers set an interesting NBA record during their 99-86 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, they had the worst free-throw percentage ever (14.3) in a game by a team with at least 10 attempts:
The Lakers shot 2-14 on free throws Friday, the lowest FT pct (14.3%) by any team in a game in NBA history (min. 10 FTA). Shaq only had 1 worse game in his Lakers career with at least 10 attempts (0-11 FT on Dec. 8, 2000). https://t.co/RipS1SJiAF2018-1-20 06:18:40
Jordan Clarkson made both of the Lakers' free throws in the win, going 2-of-3. The rest of the team combined to go 0-of-11, with no player having more than three attempts.
After hearing about Los Angeles' woes from the stripe, Clarkson appeared stunned.
"Oh s--t," he said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "For real? Dang, that's crazy. We got to fix that. We got to [work] in the gym."
The Lakers played Friday night without Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Though even with that group, they have been the worst free-throw shooting team in the NBA this season at 68.8 percent.
