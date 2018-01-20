Lakers Beat Pacers Despite Shooting 14 Percent from Free-Throw Line

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) moves the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers set an interesting NBA record during their 99-86 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, they had the worst free-throw percentage ever (14.3) in a game by a team with at least 10 attempts:

Jordan Clarkson made both of the Lakers' free throws in the win, going 2-of-3. The rest of the team combined to go 0-of-11, with no player having more than three attempts.

After hearing about Los Angeles' woes from the stripe, Clarkson appeared stunned.

"Oh s--t," he said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk"For real? Dang, that's crazy. We got to fix that. We got to [work] in the gym."

The Lakers played Friday night without Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Though even with that group, they have been the worst free-throw shooting team in the NBA this season at 68.8 percent.

Related

    KCP Is Ready to Help the Lakers Win

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    KCP Is Ready to Help the Lakers Win

    Uninterrupted
    via Uninterrupted

    Giannis Resting Sore Knee for Eight Days

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Resting Sore Knee for Eight Days

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Porzingis: 'Players Know' I'm an All Star Starter

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Porzingis: 'Players Know' I'm an All Star Starter

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Randle Embraces Coach's Challenge to Be Lakers' 'Bully'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Randle Embraces Coach's Challenge to Be Lakers' 'Bully'

    Bill Oram
    via Orange County Register