Australian Open 2018: Saturday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer made light work of Richard Gasquet on Saturday, as the Swiss moved into Round 4 of the Australian Open with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 triumph.

The defending champion, on the hunt for his 20th Grand Slam title, was far too good in a match between the two brilliant technicians. Novak Djokovic also joined Federer in the last 16 with a straight-sets win over Albert Ramos Vinolas.

There was a shock earlier in the day, as fourth seed Alexander Zverev lost his way late on against Hyeon Chung to fall in a five-set encounter.

Meanwhile, in the women's bracket, world No. 1 Simona Halep was involved in an epic as she saved three match points against Lauren Davis to win 4-6, 6-4, 15-13. Later on, Angelique Kerber was a comfortable victor over Maria Sharapova.

Here are the standout results from Saturday's play in Melbourne and a look back at some of the many highlights from another exciting day at the Australian Open.

Selected Results

Men's Draw

(2) Roger Federer bt. (29) Richard Gasquet, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4

Hyeon Chung bt (4) Alexander Zverev, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (26) Adrian Mannarino, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

(14) Novak Djokvic bt. (21) Albert Ramos Vinolas, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Women's Draw

(1) Simona Halep bt. Lauren Davis, 4-6, 6-4, 15-13

(6) Karolina Pliskova bt. (29) Lucie Safarova, 7-6 (6), 7-5

(8) Caroline Garcia bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

(21) Angelique Kerber bt. Maria Sharapova, 6-1, 6-3

For the results in full, visit the competition website.

Saturday Recap

Those with seats for the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday evening were in for a treat, as Federer and Gasquet are two of the most natural talents in the sport.

As we can see courtesy of Eurosport UK, the match got off to a magnificent start:

But of the two, Federer best meshes his ability with consistency and focus, traits that gave him the edge early in the match.

It took the champion just 27 minutes to get through the first set. In the second, Gasquet did establish himself and started to get his trademark backhand firing. Still, when Federer was 6-5 up at the end of the stanza, the Frenchman wilted under pressure, blasting a forehand long on set point.

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

With a two-set advantage, the shackles were off Federer, and another early break in the third tightened his grip on the clash.

Gasquet did fight back and earned his first break of the match to get the contest back on serve. Yet Federer had more gears to go through, and with the match there for the taking at 5-4, he clinched it with a frantic final point.

Zverev, meanwhile, had a Saturday to forget, as he squandered a 2-1 overall lead against the unseeded Chung. The fourth seed won just three games in the final two sets and dished out a bagel in the decider.

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, the German has a longstanding issue when it comes to longer matches:

In the women's bracket, Halep had to dig deep to make it through to the last 16, as she batted away three match points to get the better of Davis.

After two even opening sets, the pair continued to battle late in the decider, with Davis responding to a couple of breaks to keep herself in contention.

Then, in the 22nd game of a remarkable final set, the American had her chance to grab an upset, as Halep was 0-40 down on serve and facing a trio of match points.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

But the underdog was unable to get the job done, as the Romanian clawed her way back to deuce and eventually won the game.

In the end, after manufacturing a break to go 14-13 ahead, Halep did serve this one out at the fourth time of asking, capping off three hours and 45 minutes of epic tennis.

Needless to say, she was feeling the effects, per the tournament Twitter account:

The most eagerly anticipated match of the day came between Kerber and Sharapova, as the two ex-champions squared off early in the tournament.

But it was the former who proved to be the dominant force, as she continued her rapid start to 2018. At the moment, Kerber appears to be reaching the same standards that saw her win this competition two years ago.