5 Possible Pairings of Legends from the Past and Present on WWE Raw 25

Credit: WWE.com

Raw's 25th anniversary show Monday has a loaded lineup of wrestling legends and WWE Superstars in what is shaping up to be the promotion's highest-rated television broadcast of 2018.

One of the fun aspects of a show like this are the interactions between the past and the present, as top stars are destined to come face-to-face with their predecessors.

The Revival has already planted the seeds of its intention to confront WWE stars of yesteryear, possibly to their demise, but there are countless combinations of Superstars from then and now that could make for an all-time showcase on one of Raw's most anticipated shows in history.