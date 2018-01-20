WWE Dream Matches for War Machine, Ricochet and Candice LeRae

0 of 10

WWE doesn't go to the trouble of announcing all its new acquisitions, but it makes exceptions when the Superstars being signed are popular in other promotions.

This is the case for the company's four latest signings. Candice LeRae, Ricochet and the tag team known as War Machine, Hanson and Raymond Rowe, all recently reported to the Performance Center for testing and to begin the process of starting in the developmental system, according to Cathy Kelley of WWE.com.

All four competitors could easily go straight to the main roster because of their experience, but WWE sometimes likes to test the waters with the NXT crowd before throwing wrestlers into the deep end on the main roster.

War Machine come from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. The team has held the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships, along with a few titles from smaller promotions.

Ricochet is a world-traveled veteran with over a decade of experience in numerous promotions and dozens of titles to his name. He is known as one of the most exciting high-flyers in the world.

LeRae has been acknowledged as the wife of Johnny Gargano on WWE television, but she should not be defined by her husband. She has made a name for herself as one of the most hardcore wrestlers on the indy scene by competing against both men and women.

Whenever someone new shows up, it's always fun to think about which Superstars they should wrestle. This article will look at 10 dream matches for War Machine, LeRae and Ricochet.