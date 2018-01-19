Derrius Guice 1st Athlete to Sign with Agency Representing Kendrick Lamar

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after a touchdown run against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Notre Dame won 21-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice confirmed Friday he is signing on as Top Dawg Entertainment's first athlete after declaring for the 2018 NFL draft. 

"They were the first guys who came to me, just like LSU was the first school to offer me a scholarship," Guice told ESPN.com's Darren Rovell. "I didn't forget that."

Top Dawg Entertainment, which started as a record label, represents Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and SZA, among others. 

Guice rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons at LSU and was especially prolific as a junior. In 12 games, the 5'11'', 218-pound back totaled 1,375 yards and 13 touchdowns from scrimmage. 

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has the 20-year-old listed as the No. 2 running back and No. 9 player overall on his latest big board. 

TDE's foray into the world of athlete representation isn't the first of its kind for a record company. 

Jay Z founded Roc Nation Sportswhich represents stars like Dez Bryant, Kevin Durant, Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley and Leonard Fournette—while rapper Lil Wayne has found a niche with Young Money Sports. 

