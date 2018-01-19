Brandon Ingram Will Not Play Against Pacers Due to Ankle Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Brandon Ingram will miss Friday night's home game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center due to an ankle injury.

The Lakers announced the status update shortly before tipoff.

Ingram originally suffered the injury during the team's 107-101 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. After missing Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, he returned to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday but suffered a setback in the contest.

L.A. head coach Luke Walton originally downplayed the tweak after the 24-point loss to OKC, per Bill Oram‏ of the Southern California News Group.

"If the game was closer we could have gone back to him," he said.

It's unclear whether the issue is more serious than originally thought or the Lakers are just playing it safe with their 20-year-old forward.

Ingram has showcased across-the-board improvement during his second NBA season. He's averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 41 appearances.

His next opportunity to play will come Sunday afternoon when the Lakers welcome the New York Knicks to Staples Center.