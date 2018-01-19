Terrell Owens Tweets Rant About Cowboys, Jason Garrett, Steve Mariucci, More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Longtime NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens went on a Twitter rant Friday night that took shots at Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Steve Mariucci, the head coach during most of his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Owens wrote Garrett "was part of getting rid of me" after three years in Dallas and said Romo also played a role because he didn't like that T.O. was a "fan favorite in Philly."

Meanwhile, he called Mariucci the "absolute worst."

The 44-year-old six-time Pro Bowl selection also commented on the Cowboys' drop off in 2017.

The team went 9-7 and missed the playoffs one year after posting a 13-3 record to earn the top seed in the NFC. Quarterback Dak Prescott, the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, saw his passing numbers drop across the board.

"Same issue I had with Garrett when he felt I threw him under the bus after we went 13-3 the year before and we needed to change our plays," Owens wrote. "[T]eams game planned Dak after his first year but Garrett doesn't know how to make adjustments. Can't keep running same plays over and over and over."

He added: "Dak is good QB and with the players that he has on that team they underachieved. The coaches have to put the players in the best positions to succeed...meaning game planning, game adjustments, personnel adjustments. Can't keep running the same obvious plays in the same formations."

Although Garrett faced criticism throughout the campaign, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave him a vote of confidence after the team was eliminated from postseason contention in December.

"I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has such meaningfulness as this ball game," Jones told reporters. "But I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators, so I feel good about our head coach."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Owens called the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid, who he played for during his two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, the best coach he worked with in 15 NFL seasons.