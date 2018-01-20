East-West Shrine Game 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top Prospects

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL draft is more than three months away, but the next two weekends are some of the most important dates in the evaluation process.

Some of the best college prospects will participate in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Florida.

While the best players at each position will be on display at the Senior Bowl next weekend, the players involved in the Shrine Game have everything to gain as they look to boost their respective draft stocks and make a dent on the draft boards of teams that may not have rated them as high in the past.

Date: Saturday, January 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

East Roster

Offense

QB Riley Ferguson, Memphis

QB Quinton Flowers, South Florida

QB JT Barrett, Ohio State

RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt

RB D'Ernest Johnson, South Florida

RB Ray Lawry, Old Dominion

WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State

WR Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa

WR Justin Watson, Penn

WR Jester Weah, Pittsburgh

WR Regis Cibasu, Montreal

TE Ethan Wolf, Tennessee

TE Damon Gibson, MSU Moorhead

OT KC McDermott, Miami (FL)

OT Austin Golson, Auburn

G Tony Adams, NC State

G Connor Hilland, William and Mary

G Jaryd Jones-Smith, Pittsburgh

C Austin Kuhnert, North Dakota State

C Brian Allen, Michigan State

C Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State

Defense

DE Marcus Martin, Slippery Rock

DE Curtis Cothran, Penn State

DE Kentavius Street, NC State

DE Dalton Keene, Illinois State

DT Parker Cothren, Penn State

DT Folorunso Fatukasi, Connecticut

LB Parris Bennett, Syracuse

LB Jacob Pugh, Florida State

LB Jason Cabinda, Penn State

LB D.J. Palmore, Navy

LB Chris Worley, Ohio State

CB Deatrick Nichols, South Florida

CB DeVonta Delaney, Miami (FL)

CB Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh

CB Grant Haley, Penn State

CB Brandon Facyson, Virginia Tech

S Jordan Martin, Syracuse

S Tracy Walker, Louisiana-Lafayette

S Damon Webb, Ohio State

S Jamar Summers, Connecticut

S Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State

Specialists

K Drew Brown, Nebraska

P Joseph Davidson, Bowling Green

LS Hunter Bradley, Mississippi State

West Roster

Offense

QB Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State

QB Nick Stevens, Colorado State

QB Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech

RB Justin Jackson, Northwestern

RB Phillip Lindsay, Colorado

RB Jordan Chunn, Troy

WR Jeff Badet, Oklahoma

WR Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State

WR Jordan Thomas, Mississippi State

WR Steven Dunbar, Houston

TE Blake Mack, Arkansas State

TE Andrew Vollert, Weber State

TE David Wells, San Diego State

OT Mark Korte, Alberta

OT Zachary Crabtree, Oklahoma State

OT Greg Senat, Wagner

OT Brett Toth, Army

G Dejon Allen, Hawaii

G Salesi Uhatefe, Utah

G Jacob Alsadek, Arizona

G Cody O'Connell, Washington State

C Jake Bennett, Colorado State

Defense

DE Joe Ostman, Central Michigan

DE Alec James, Wisconsin

DE Marcell Frazier, Missouri

DE Justin Lawler, SMU

DT James Looney, California

DT P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State

DT Bilal Nichols, Delaware

DT Poona Ford, Texas

LB Joel Lanning, Iowa State

LB Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State

LB Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin

LB Kenny Young, UCLA

LB Tegray Scales, Indiana

CB Dane Cruikshank, Arizona

CB Linden Stephens, Cincinnati

CB Heath Harding, Miami (OH)

CB Davontae Harris, Illinois State

CB Malik Reaves, Villanova

S Secdrick Cooper, LSU

S Cole Reyes, North Dakota

S Natrell Jamerson, Wisconsin

S Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern

S Chucky Williams, Louisville

S Afolabi Laguda, Colorado

Specialists

K Matthew McCrane, Kansas State

P Shane Tripucka, Texas Tech

LS Drew Scott, Kansas State

Top Prospects to Watch

Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa

All-Star games like the East-West Shrine Game are perfect opportunities for players from smaller schools to get on the radar of more teams.

Players that were once diamonds in the rough like Northern Iowa wideout Daurice Fountain will become favorites of certain teams in the coming months because of their skill sets and ideal measurables.

David Purdy/Getty Images

Fountain, who is listed at 6'1" and 210 pounds, has been turning heads in Florida throughout practice this week, with Chase Goodbread of NFL.com being one of many evaluators reveling in his skill.

The quickness of Fountain has impressed plenty of scouts, and he'll get to show off his speed in pads on Saturday afternoon against some of the best corners in the country.

NFL Draft Scout's Dane Brugler explained in detail why Fountain will continue to impress scouts, especially if he receives an invite to the NFL Combine and tests well in Indianapolis.

Fountain may not be the best receiver prospect in the draft pool, but if scouts fall in love with him over the next few months like they have this week, we could see his name pop up in the early rounds.

J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State

The real showcase for quarterbacks will come next week at the Senior Bowl, but the one worth watching at the Shrine Game is Ohio State's JT Barrett.

Barrett faces an uphill climb in the quarterback ranking with Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and others ahead of him at the moment, but he could work his way up draft boards with a solid performance for the East on Saturday.

The Ohio State signal-caller must stand out as the best player at his position in the Shrine Game, or he'll face the risk of being leaped over by less-recognizable names like Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston State, who will only get more exposure as the draft process moves on.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Barrett noted to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com the adjustments he's making to prepare for Saturday, and how it differs from the system he ran with the Buckeyes.

"It's getting under center, it's taking control in the huddle, barking out calls, all those things were different at Ohio State. That's something crucial, making all those adjustments," Barrett said.

If he can prove that he can adjust to different offenses and impress throughout the interview process and combine, Barrett could hear his name called sooner than some expect in late April.

Jordan Thomas, WR, Mississippi State

Teams in search of massive targets, especially in the red zone, will have a keen eye on Mississippi State's Jordan Thomas on Saturday.

Thomas is listed as a wide receiver on the official roster, but he could end up playing tight end in the NFL with his size.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 6'5", 270-pound target has garnered praise for his terrific hands and catch radius during Shrine Game practice. Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema gave us a look at Thomas' incredible skill set.

Where he projects on the field will be interesting to watch over the next few months, and Saturday should give us an idea of how he fits into a pro-style offense.

Thomas will most likely have to impress scouts with his raw athletic ability since the numbers from his senior season at Mississippi State are nothing to write home about, as he only caught 22 balls for 263 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh

If you're looking for a defensive prospect to keep eyes on, you can't go wrong with Pittsburgh corner Avonte Maddox, who has been one of the best defensive players in practice along with Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley.

What Maddox lacks in size at 5'9", 180 pounds, he more than makes up for with his ability in coverage.

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Maddox has received attention from quite a few teams, including the Buffalo Bills, as Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News noted.

Real GM's Jeff Risdon went as far to compare Maddox to current NFL defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who has experienced success over the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and is about the same size as Maddox.

Maddox may eventually fit better as a nickel back, but he'll try to prove to NFL teams that he's a reliable top corner who can shut down opponents in coverage.

