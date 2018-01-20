East-West Shrine Game 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top Prospects

East-West Shrine Game 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top ProspectsJanuary 20, 2018
The NFL draft is more than three months away, but the next two weekends are some of the most important dates in the evaluation process.
Some of the best college prospects will participate in Saturday's East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Florida.
While the best players at each position will be on display at the Senior Bowl next weekend, the players involved in the Shrine Game have everything to gain as they look to boost their respective draft stocks and make a dent on the draft boards of teams that may not have rated them as high in the past.
Date: Saturday, January 20
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL Game Pass
Offense
QB Riley Ferguson, Memphis
QB Quinton Flowers, South Florida
QB JT Barrett, Ohio State
RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt
RB D'Ernest Johnson, South Florida
RB Ray Lawry, Old Dominion
WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
WR Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa
WR Justin Watson, Penn
WR Jester Weah, Pittsburgh
WR Regis Cibasu, Montreal
TE Ethan Wolf, Tennessee
TE Damon Gibson, MSU Moorhead
OT KC McDermott, Miami (FL)
OT Austin Golson, Auburn
G Tony Adams, NC State
G Connor Hilland, William and Mary
G Jaryd Jones-Smith, Pittsburgh
C Austin Kuhnert, North Dakota State
C Brian Allen, Michigan State
C Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State
Defense
DE Marcus Martin, Slippery Rock
DE Curtis Cothran, Penn State
DE Kentavius Street, NC State
DE Dalton Keene, Illinois State
DT Parker Cothren, Penn State
DT Folorunso Fatukasi, Connecticut
LB Parris Bennett, Syracuse
LB Jacob Pugh, Florida State
LB Jason Cabinda, Penn State
LB D.J. Palmore, Navy
LB Chris Worley, Ohio State
CB Deatrick Nichols, South Florida
CB DeVonta Delaney, Miami (FL)
CB Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh
CB Grant Haley, Penn State
CB Brandon Facyson, Virginia Tech
S Jordan Martin, Syracuse
S Tracy Walker, Louisiana-Lafayette
S Damon Webb, Ohio State
S Jamar Summers, Connecticut
S Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State
Specialists
K Drew Brown, Nebraska
P Joseph Davidson, Bowling Green
LS Hunter Bradley, Mississippi State
Offense
QB Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State
QB Nick Stevens, Colorado State
QB Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech
RB Justin Jackson, Northwestern
RB Phillip Lindsay, Colorado
RB Jordan Chunn, Troy
WR Jeff Badet, Oklahoma
WR Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State
WR Jordan Thomas, Mississippi State
WR Steven Dunbar, Houston
TE Blake Mack, Arkansas State
TE Andrew Vollert, Weber State
TE David Wells, San Diego State
OT Mark Korte, Alberta
OT Zachary Crabtree, Oklahoma State
OT Greg Senat, Wagner
OT Brett Toth, Army
G Dejon Allen, Hawaii
G Salesi Uhatefe, Utah
G Jacob Alsadek, Arizona
G Cody O'Connell, Washington State
C Jake Bennett, Colorado State
Defense
DE Joe Ostman, Central Michigan
DE Alec James, Wisconsin
DE Marcell Frazier, Missouri
DE Justin Lawler, SMU
DT James Looney, California
DT P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State
DT Bilal Nichols, Delaware
DT Poona Ford, Texas
LB Joel Lanning, Iowa State
LB Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State
LB Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin
LB Kenny Young, UCLA
LB Tegray Scales, Indiana
CB Dane Cruikshank, Arizona
CB Linden Stephens, Cincinnati
CB Heath Harding, Miami (OH)
CB Davontae Harris, Illinois State
CB Malik Reaves, Villanova
S Secdrick Cooper, LSU
S Cole Reyes, North Dakota
S Natrell Jamerson, Wisconsin
S Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern
S Chucky Williams, Louisville
S Afolabi Laguda, Colorado
Specialists
K Matthew McCrane, Kansas State
P Shane Tripucka, Texas Tech
LS Drew Scott, Kansas State
Top Prospects to Watch
Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa
All-Star games like the East-West Shrine Game are perfect opportunities for players from smaller schools to get on the radar of more teams.
Players that were once diamonds in the rough like Northern Iowa wideout Daurice Fountain will become favorites of certain teams in the coming months because of their skill sets and ideal measurables.
Fountain, who is listed at 6'1" and 210 pounds, has been turning heads in Florida throughout practice this week, with Chase Goodbread of NFL.com being one of many evaluators reveling in his skill.
The quickness of Fountain has impressed plenty of scouts, and he'll get to show off his speed in pads on Saturday afternoon against some of the best corners in the country.
NFL Draft Scout's Dane Brugler explained in detail why Fountain will continue to impress scouts, especially if he receives an invite to the NFL Combine and tests well in Indianapolis.
Fountain may not be the best receiver prospect in the draft pool, but if scouts fall in love with him over the next few months like they have this week, we could see his name pop up in the early rounds.
J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State
The real showcase for quarterbacks will come next week at the Senior Bowl, but the one worth watching at the Shrine Game is Ohio State's JT Barrett.
Barrett faces an uphill climb in the quarterback ranking with Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and others ahead of him at the moment, but he could work his way up draft boards with a solid performance for the East on Saturday.
The Ohio State signal-caller must stand out as the best player at his position in the Shrine Game, or he'll face the risk of being leaped over by less-recognizable names like Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston State, who will only get more exposure as the draft process moves on.
Barrett noted to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com the adjustments he's making to prepare for Saturday, and how it differs from the system he ran with the Buckeyes.
"It's getting under center, it's taking control in the huddle, barking out calls, all those things were different at Ohio State. That's something crucial, making all those adjustments," Barrett said.
If he can prove that he can adjust to different offenses and impress throughout the interview process and combine, Barrett could hear his name called sooner than some expect in late April.
Jordan Thomas, WR, Mississippi State
Teams in search of massive targets, especially in the red zone, will have a keen eye on Mississippi State's Jordan Thomas on Saturday.
Thomas is listed as a wide receiver on the official roster, but he could end up playing tight end in the NFL with his size.
The 6'5", 270-pound target has garnered praise for his terrific hands and catch radius during Shrine Game practice. Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema gave us a look at Thomas' incredible skill set.
Where he projects on the field will be interesting to watch over the next few months, and Saturday should give us an idea of how he fits into a pro-style offense.
Thomas will most likely have to impress scouts with his raw athletic ability since the numbers from his senior season at Mississippi State are nothing to write home about, as he only caught 22 balls for 263 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.
Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh
If you're looking for a defensive prospect to keep eyes on, you can't go wrong with Pittsburgh corner Avonte Maddox, who has been one of the best defensive players in practice along with Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley.
What Maddox lacks in size at 5'9", 180 pounds, he more than makes up for with his ability in coverage.
Maddox has received attention from quite a few teams, including the Buffalo Bills, as Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News noted.
Real GM's Jeff Risdon went as far to compare Maddox to current NFL defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who has experienced success over the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and is about the same size as Maddox.
Maddox may eventually fit better as a nickel back, but he'll try to prove to NFL teams that he's a reliable top corner who can shut down opponents in coverage.
