Michael Carrick to Retire After Season, Join Manchester United Coaching Staff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that midfielder Michael Carrick will retire at the end of the season and join the club's coaching staff.

The 36-year-old has managed just one appearance for the Red Devils this season due to injury and also having undergone a procedure to correct an irregular heart rhythm. He is closing in on a return to action and should play again this season, though it will be his last before he hangs up his boots.

Per James Ducker at The Telegraph, Mourinho is happy to have him on his staff. He said, "He’s a very important player for us. I think the decision [to move into coaching] to be at the end of the season and not last week is a good decision for the team and a good decision for him to finish playing football and not injured or with some problem.

"So, we are all happy and at the end of the season I expect him to join, unless he changes his mind, but the club would be very happy for him to do that. I would be very happy also for him to do that."

The midfielder is calm and composed in possession, an excellent passer of the ball and is able to take control of games and dictate the play.

However, Carrick's decision to retire from football may mean Mourinho has to search for a replacement, particularly as Marouane Fellaini is also expected to depart in the summer.

The midfielder has already turned down a contract offer from United and has attracted interest from Valencia, Juventus and Besiktas, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

United are reportedly interested in Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who would be a possible replacement for Carrick in midfield, per Nathan Salt for MailOnline.

Carrick has been an excellent servant for Manchester United, and the club will now hope he can successfully make the transition from player to coach and capitalise even further on his vast experience and understanding of the game.