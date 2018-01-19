Kristaps Porzingis Reacts to Not Being Voted All-Star Starter: 'Players Know'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis shrugged off questions about failing to secure a starting spot for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game because of fan and media voting.

On Friday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News passed along comments from Porzingis, who finished ahead of Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid in votes from fellow players but behind him in both the fan and media tallies.

"Players know," he said. "That's all I'm going to say."

On Thursday, the league announced Embiid, the Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo as the three frontcourt starters from the Eastern Conference.

James and Antetokounmpo were slam-dunk selections. They rank first and second in the conference in value added, according to ESPN.com. The third frontcourt spot was more wide-open, though.

Based on value added, the spot could have gone to Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, who's sixth. There's little difference between Embiid (11th) and Porzingis (12th), though the Knicks star's post partner, Enes Kanter, ranks ahead of them both in ninth.

The Sixers' standout has become a social media sensation, however, which likely helped push him over the top in the fan vote.

Porzingis should still make the final roster for the marquee Feb. 18 event at Staples Center in Los Angeles once the reserves, which the league's coaches select, are announced next Tuesday.

"We'll see. I would hope so. In my mind, I deserve it," he said, per Bondy. "All I got to do is play good and win games, and the results will take care of itself. I shouldn't be too worried about who is going to vote for me and who is not going to vote for me."

Porzingis has averaged a career-best 23.6 points to go along with 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 assists across 39 appearances in his third year with the Knicks.