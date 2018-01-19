Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh Rumours on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly fly into London to discuss the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal.

According to German outlet Westfalische Anzeiger (h/t Charles Watts of Football.London), BVB sporting director Michael Zorc is ready to thrash out terms for the attacker to join the Gunners. Watts wrote:

"The development comes just 24 hours after Zorc had been angered by Arsene Wenger talking openly about Aubameyang, despite no deal being agreed between the two clubs.

"Wenger had stated during his press conference on Thursday morning that the striker could fit in well at the Emirates, despite worries over his character."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal are preparing to strengthen after the prospect of losing Alexis Sanchez has gained significant momentum this month.

The winter transfer window is rushing to a close, forcing Wenger to move fast as the Chilean superstar negotiates a switch to Manchester United.

However, the Daily Mirror (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Wenger could pull the plug on an approach for Aubameyang if he can complete the capture of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the deal that sees Sanchez move to Old Trafford.

Per Westfalische Anzeiger, Zorc recently denied he was in talks with the Gunners after Wenger had spoken about his player in public.

"We find it disrespectful to speak about players of other clubs," said Zorc. "There is no contact with Arsenal. We assumed that Arsene Wenger would have enough to do to take care of the performances of his own players."

Here is the Gabon international in action:

Aubameyang was recently one of the most desired players on the planet, but he has fallen down the pecking order of Europe's most wanted.

However, the 28-year-old has 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this term, and his goal ratio remains one of the best in European club football.

Wenger needs to appease supporters at the club who are losing patience with his tenure after a barren period, and with Sanchez's Arsenal goal threat about to evaporate in the weeks ahead, new signings are desperately needed.

Aubameyang has been waiting for a chance to display his quality in the Premier League, and he will be a definite starter if he pens a contact at the Gunners.