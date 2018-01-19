Cavaliers Trade Rumors: George Hill Reportedly Drawing Interest from Cleveland

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly "expressing interest" in a trade for Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Charania added the Cavaliers are "pursuing Hill to potentially slide into a dual-guard role, starting at either backcourt position or playing as a reserve."

Hill signed a three-year, $57 million deal with the Kings in free agency, but those numbers are slightly misleading. While the 31-year-old is owed $20 million this season and $19 million for the 2018-19 campaign, his $18 million salary for the 2019-20 season is only guaranteed for $1 million.

Still, the financial logistics of working out a trade for Hill won't be easy for Cleveland.

The defending Eastern Conference champions are currently over the salary cap and have exceeded the luxury tax threshold, which means they'll have to match salaries in order to acquire the veteran floor general.

In his first season with the Kings, Hill is averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from three.

However, those numbers are primed to take a hit after head coach Dave Joerger told reporters Monday he will sit two veterans for each game moving forward in an effort to get his youngsters as much playing time as possible.