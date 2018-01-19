La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 20 Results

fotopress/Getty Images

Getafe drew 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Friday, as three penalties were awarded in a pulsating game.

The hosts were forced to come from behind twice after Athletic Club had carved out leads at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The point sees Getafe climb to seventh in the top-flight, as Bilbao move up to the 10th spot.

Here are the latest standings from Spain:

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 51 (43)

2. Atletico Madrid 42 (20)

3. Valencia 40 (21)

4. Real Madrid 32 (15)

5. Villarreal 31 (5)

6. Sevilla 29 (-5)

7. Getafe 27 (5)

8. Real Betis 27 (-3)

9. Eibar 27 (-7)

10. Athletic Bilbao 26 (1)

11. Girona 26 (0)

12. Celta Vigo 25 (6)

13. Leganes 24 (-2)



14. Espanyol 24 (-6)

15. Real Sociedad 23 (-1)

16. Levante 18 (-11)

17. Alaves 18 (-13)

18. Deportivo La Coruna 16 (-16)

19. Malaga 11 (-20)

20. Las Palmas 11 (-32)

Visit the Sky Sports website for a breakdown of La Liga's standings in full.

Friday Recap

It was an eventful night on the outskirts of the capital city as Bilbao went unbeaten for an eighth-straight game in La Liga and Europe.

It was the Lions who struck first as Inaki Williams celebrated committing his immediate future to Bilbao with a smart finish after only 13 minutes.

The goal motivated Getafe to force their way quickly into the match after a slow start, and the scores were level just eight minutes later.

The referee awarded one of three penalties given on the night as Jorge Molina was fouled in the box.

Molina picked himself up to convert the penalty with ease, setting up a frantic second half.

fotopress/Getty Images

As the game had swung back and forth in the closing stages of the first half, it was the visitors who once again snatched the lead after the restart.

Sabin Merino was adjudged to have been fouled as players protested in the penalty area, leading to Raul Garcia's spot kick—which he blasted down the middle.

Bilbao appeared comfortable at 2-1 but the Azulones had the fight in them to claw their way back into the game, and almost steal all three points.

Athletic Club goalkeeper Iago Herrerin brought down Molina in the box for an astonishing third penalty of the game, but he could not complete his brace as the stopper made a strong one-handed save.

However, Getafe were energised for the closing stages of the battle and claimed a second equaliser with 16 minutes remaining.

Angel Rodriguez was the hero for the hosts, slotting his effort away after latching onto a header from Francisco Portillo.

The four-goal draw kicked off a weekend that will see league leaders Barcelona meet eighth-place Real Betis, third-place Valencia travel to bottom dwellers Las Palmas and Real Madrid aim for their first La Liga win since Dec. 9 at home to 18th-place Deportivo.

