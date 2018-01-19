Report: Roy Halladay Autopsy Shows Traces of Morphine in System at Time of Death

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

An autopsy report provided to TMZ Sports on Friday revealed two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay died of blunt trauma and drowning after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in November.

The toxicology report also said Halladay had "had zolpidem (the generic name for Ambien), as well as morphine in his system at the time of the crash," per TMZ.

Citing sources, TMZ wrote that while the "autopsy report notes that morphine can be found in the system as a result of heroin use," there was "no indication Halladay had been using heroin or any other 'clandestine drug.'"



Halladay, who was 40 years old at the time of the crash, spent the first 12 seasons of his 16-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays and the other four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

During his decorated run in the majors, Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA and 1.178 WHIP en route to eight All-Star nods. He also tossed the second postseason no-hitter in MLB history in October 2010 against the Cincinnati Reds.