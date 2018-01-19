Tom Brady Questionable vs. Jaguars; Limited in Practice with Hand Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have listed quarterback Tom Brady as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium because of a hand injury he suffered in Wednesday's practice.

The team announced his status Friday after he was a limited participant in the day's practice session.

New England, which is notoriously tight-lipped about injuries, hasn't shed much light on Brady's availability in recent days.

"Today is Friday," Pats head coach Bill Belichick told reporters when asked whether his starting QB would be a game-time decision Sunday.

"We'll see," Brady answered Friday when questioned about if he'd play against the Jags.

A source told Mike Reiss‏ of ESPN the five-time Super Bowl champion should be "OK." NFL reporter Jason La Canfora‏ said the ailment was "not a big concern" Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, Jon Campbell‏ of OddsShark noted the Patriots have dropped to seven-point favorites amid the uncertainty, and one sportsbook took the game off the board.

Brian Hoyer would step into the starting lineup if the 13-time Pro Bowl selection is unable to play. The 32-year-old journeyman signed with New England after the 49ers released him following the trade that sent former Brady backup Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco.

Hoyer played for the Pats from 2009 through 2011. He's completed 31 of 49 passes for 328 yards with one touchdown and one interception in 18 sporadic appearances for the team.